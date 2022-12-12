49ers’ Deebo Samuel Breaks Silence on Horrific Injury From Bucs Game

Heart palpitations began to race among the San Francisco 49ers from the team to the 49ers Faithful at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter on Sunday, December 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deebo Samuel had just taken a handoff designed for him to power through inside — using the same brutal force he’s inflicted on defenses as a versatile wide receiver/hard-nosed backfield option. But his left leg got tangled up and bent awkwardly…leaving Samuel in agonizing pain and leaving the sea of 49ers red gasping for air and feeling their hearts sink as the All-Pro wide back laid on the ground.

But hearts can beat again nearly 24 hours after the injury as disaster was averted for both the 49ers and Samuel.

Samuel Breaks Silence on Injury

Samuel was part of the “best news possible” as phrased by multiple 49er reporters.

Turns out Samuel’s ankle injury and MCL ailment is not of the fracture or tear variety, but rather an ankle sprain. Yet, The Athletic’s David Lombardi pointed out on Monday, December 12 that Samuel’s ankle is not considered a high sprain. This also means Samuel’s season won’t be officially over.

“Deebo Samuel is expected to return at some point during the regular season, per the 49ers,” Lombardi shared.

Meanwhile, Samuel himself posted his praise on not facing the worst case scenario involving the injury that required him to get carted off.

That Ain’t Nobody But GOD🤞🏾🙏🏾 — Deebo (@19problemz) December 12, 2022

Samuel Also Sent Apology

Samuel didn’t just spend his social media time thanking God for allowing him to play another down this season. He also spent his Monday sending out an apology.

The third-year wideout powered his way into the end zone for the 49ers’ first touchdown in the 35-7 rout of the Bucs — taking the toss from Brock Purdy and rumbling his way in for the 13-yard scamper.

Samuel blew through one Bucs defender on his way to the end zone. However, one photographer also felt Samuel’s pads and was knocked over on the play:

Samuel was seen celebrating the touchdown with his teammates — but was caught walking over that cameraman. That reaction led to fans criticizing Samuel on social media for not checking the well-being of the photographer who was involved in his collision. Samuel, though, offered up his apology to the cameraman via Twitter.

“My apologies for stepping over the camera guy. Definitely didn’t realize I did it until watching the tape. Was just in the moment. My apologies my guy,” Samuel shared.

It’s not the first time this season someone with a camera was in the wrong place at the wrong time in a 49ers game. Brandon Aiyuk accidently threw a football below the stomach of cameraman Nick Schebetta during the November 21 Monday Night Football rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.

Could Samuel Play on TNF?

It’s likely not happening that Samuel will suit up on a short practice week with the Seattle Seahawks on the horizon on Thursday, December 15.

But, more good news on the 49ers’ end per Lombardi: There’s no need to place him on injured reserve and complicate things roster wise there.

“Since Deebo Samuel is now expected back during regular season, his injury shouldn’t even compromise the 49ers’ roster situation in the context of the return-from-IR designation traffic jam. Really positive news for the 49ers and another remarkable reversal in injury aftermath,” Lombardi said.