A ‘Really Good Fit’ Coming to the 49ers via the Texans, Analyst Says

Pass rushing help is coming to the Bay for the San Francisco 49ers, courtesy of the Houston Texans.

On NFL trade deadline day, and for a team that needed to fill a void for the injured Javon Kinlaw, the Texans decided to ship fast-rising rusher Charles Omenihu to the ‘Niners in exchange for a future late round draft pick, first reported by Texans reporter Aaron Wilson.

Texans have agreed to trade Charles Omenihu to San Francisco 49ers, per a league source @charless_94 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2021

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers managed to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs for Omenihu’s services:

The Chiefs also looked at Houston DE Charles Omenihu before doing the Melvin Ingram deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2021

Omenihu may not be considered a high-profile name, but in the view of one national ESPN draft analyst, Omenihu becomes “a really good fit” for what the 49ers aim to do in the trenches.

Matt Miller’s Reaction

Matt Miller, who not only breaks down future NFL players for ESPN but is the founder of thedraftscout.com, already believes the 49ers are more for Omenihu by tweeted this reaction.

“Omenihu is a really good fit in that defense. Will boost a DL that has struggled this year (outside of Nick Bosa). Don’t think Charles was a great fit in what Houston was trying to do,” Miller shared on Twitter.

Miller is one who gives the 49ers flack for some of their transactions. But in this one, he offered a different take:

I give the 49ers a lot of hell for their moves. Not this one. I like this a lot. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 2, 2021

What Omenihu Brings to the Bay

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Omenihu is adding youth across the ‘Niner line.

The former Texas Longhorn and now ex-Houston Texan is only 24 years old. He’s played in 35 games but has started in only seven according to Pro Football Reference.

Omenihu has seven career sacks, but he has zero this season. One of his career sacks, though, came on this strip/sack of Patrick Mahomes.

Back to the point Miller made, the defensive end Omenihu was sometimes placed in spots where it was considered an area that wasn’t his strongest fit:

The 2021 Houston Texans have consistently moved players into a position they don't succeed at. Tytus Howard at guard. Desmond King at outside corner. Charles Omenihu at DE. Omenihu got some looks as an interior rusher once again. This is a sick ghost rip v. Josh Jones (#79) pic.twitter.com/vB7RoiUv3Q — Matt (Double__Underscore) Weston (@Matt__Weston) October 26, 2021

Omenihu, however, has been called “a violent striker” with his hands at the point of attack and is capable of controlling his gap, as seen here from October 2020:

Charles Omenihu with that gap control discipline.@charless_94 violently strikes his blocker, gets inside hand placement, shows great leverage & extension. He peeks into his gap & is able to tackle the RB for no gain! #stoptherun #texans pic.twitter.com/72lG1uFdFy — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 29, 2020

The 49ers also shouldn’t have to worry about his offseason work ethic. Omenihu has pushed this kind of weight to prepare for opposing offensive linemen.

Light workout for Texans DE Charles Omenihu 💪 (🎥 @charless_94)pic.twitter.com/ISOZ1BBAZ8 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 24, 2020

Reactions Positive About the Move

Miller wasn’t the only one singing praises about who the 49ers brought in.

The Athletic’s David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for the national outlet, pointed out that Omenihu had more quarterback hits than one Houston legend in 2020:

More on potential 49ers see in their new D-lineman Charles Omenihu: 2020 Texans QB hit leaders.. 1. Omenihu: 13

2. J.J. Watt: 11 Omenihu did that in 223 fewer pass-rushing snaps. He’s shown the ability to win up front. “Nice rotational piece” is his floor, and he’s only 24 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 2, 2021

Lombardi also adds in this tweet that Omenihu’s pressure rate of 13.8% is slightly higher than the 49ers’ top edge rusher.

Lastly, Lombardi anticipates that the newest 49er will play the “Wide 9” defender on the line.

Acquiring Charles Omenihu is obviously no splash trade, but the 49ers have previously seen success when attaining a critical mass of capable pass rushers — that's how the Wide 9 must roll — and he's shown ability in the past. And his size offers some alignment flexibility — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Houston radio personality Landry Locker offered his support of the now ex-Texan.

Go get em, Charles Omenihu. Happy for Chuck. Was clearly personal with him and just wasn't going to work out here. Go learn from DeMeco Ryans! https://t.co/tn0xbAQBnz — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) November 2, 2021

Brett Kollman of “The Film Room” posted that Omenihu draws Arik Armstead comparisons and “can give the 49ers some inside/out versatility. Outside on early downs, inside on pass rush downs.”

Omenihu is similar to Armstead in that he can give the 49ers some inside/out versatility. Outside on early downs, inside on pass rush downs. With Kinlaw out, I think they were looking for another guy that could rush the passer from inside in long yardage situations. Great move. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 2, 2021

Finally, Omenihu tweeted out his goodbye to “H-Town” on Twitter as he treks west: