A ‘Really Good Fit’ Coming to the 49ers via the Texans, Analyst Says

Pass rushing help is coming to the Bay for the San Francisco 49ers, courtesy of the Houston Texans.
On NFL trade deadline day, and for a team that needed to fill a void for the injured Javon Kinlaw, the Texans decided to ship fast-rising rusher Charles Omenihu to the ‘Niners in exchange for a future late round draft pick, first reported by Texans reporter Aaron Wilson.
Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers managed to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs for Omenihu’s services:
Omenihu may not be considered a high-profile name, but in the view of one national ESPN draft analyst, Omenihu becomes “a really good fit” for what the 49ers aim to do in the trenches.
Matt Miller’s Reaction
Matt Miller, who not only breaks down future NFL players for ESPN but is the founder of thedraftscout.com, already believes the 49ers are more for Omenihu by tweeted this reaction.
“Omenihu is a really good fit in that defense. Will boost a DL that has struggled this year (outside of Nick Bosa). Don’t think Charles was a great fit in what Houston was trying to do,” Miller shared on Twitter.
Miller is one who gives the 49ers flack for some of their transactions. But in this one, he offered a different take:
What Omenihu Brings to the Bay
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Omenihu is adding youth across the ‘Niner line.
The former Texas Longhorn and now ex-Houston Texan is only 24 years old. He’s played in 35 games but has started in only seven according to Pro Football Reference.
Omenihu has seven career sacks, but he has zero this season. One of his career sacks, though, came on this strip/sack of Patrick Mahomes.
Back to the point Miller made, the defensive end Omenihu was sometimes placed in spots where it was considered an area that wasn’t his strongest fit:
Omenihu, however, has been called “a violent striker” with his hands at the point of attack and is capable of controlling his gap, as seen here from October 2020:
The 49ers also shouldn’t have to worry about his offseason work ethic. Omenihu has pushed this kind of weight to prepare for opposing offensive linemen.
Reactions Positive About the Move
Miller wasn’t the only one singing praises about who the 49ers brought in.
The Athletic’s David Lombardi, who covers the 49ers for the national outlet, pointed out that Omenihu had more quarterback hits than one Houston legend in 2020:
Lombardi also adds in this tweet that Omenihu’s pressure rate of 13.8% is slightly higher than the 49ers’ top edge rusher.
Lastly, Lombardi anticipates that the newest 49er will play the “Wide 9” defender on the line.
Meanwhile, Houston radio personality Landry Locker offered his support of the now ex-Texan.
Brett Kollman of “The Film Room” posted that Omenihu draws Arik Armstead comparisons and “can give the 49ers some inside/out versatility. Outside on early downs, inside on pass rush downs.”
Finally, Omenihu tweeted out his goodbye to “H-Town” on Twitter as he treks west: