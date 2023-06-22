Breakout 49ers Defender Officially Reveals Gameday Number Change [LOOK]

The summer represents opportunity for change, even when it comes to numbers in the NFL. And Deommodore Lenoir of the San Francisco 49ers has taken advantage of the opportunity, by changing his number.

While Lenoir had been wearing No. 2 instead of his original No. 38 during both voluntary practices and minicamps, he took to his Instagram account on Thursday, June 22 to officially reveal the new gameday red No. 2 in the Bay Area:

This all but assures someone else will wear the No. 38 in 2023.

Lenoir Revealed Reason for Change in Number With 49ers Insider

“The hyena” Lenoir broke out late wearing two digits on his chest and back during the postseason, including leading the team in interceptions during the January games.

Lenoir, though, told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area on June 12 why he was wearing a different number. Long story short, Lenoir is tracing back to his very first number.

“I’ve always been a single-digit guy,” Lenoir said. “In Pop Warner, I wore No. 2, so that’s why when they told me it was open, I said, ‘Alright, I’ll take No. 2.'”

Lenoir became a youth football standout near L.A. before embarking on a decorated prep football career at Bishop Mora Salesian High in L.A., where he also played alongside another future NFL defensive back and specialist names Keisean Nixon. Lenoir, though, wore No. 9 at Salesian.

But still, he damaged countless of defenses, offenses and special teams units as one of the more versatile weapons in the CIF Southern Section. Lenoir, in the process, received more than 35 different scholarship offers before ultimately settling for Oregon and the Ducks’ 2017 class.

There was even an opportunity for Lenoir to take No. 4, which was vacated by Emmanuel Moseley as he signed with the Detroit Lions. Lenoir, however, chose to respect that number.

“I’ve never worn four before,” Lenoir said to Chan. “I just got a lot of respect for him so I didn’t want to get his number. He and [George] Kittle were the first ones to text me when I got drafted, so I’m not going to touch his number, I can’t. He gave me the warm welcome and helped me a lot.”

Lenoir has History of Number Switches

Lenoir has now changed his number multiple times dating back to his youth days. For fans of Pac-12 football or college football, they likely recall Lenoir wearing multiple numbers.

He began wearing No. 15 in Eugene. During that time, he immediately inserted himself into the Ducks defense his freshman season and played in all 13 games — being one shy of 300 total defensive snaps. He showed early flashes for the Ducks with 25 total tackles, five pass breakups and one interception.

In 2018, he elevated his interception number from one to three — while still wearing 15. All of his takeaways came in conference play. The 2019 season, also his final year of wearing double digits, was Lenoir’s first All-Conference season as he earned second team honors.

But before the 2020 season, Lenoir made the decision to wear No. 0. There was a profound meaning behind the number during racial tensions across America that year. Lenoir’s message in choosing the number was that he was signifying that he has zero tolerance for racism. He also took advantage of taking that number as the NCAA approved players wearing that digit for that season.

Now, fittingly, the projected No. 2 CB next to Charvarius Ward is wearing No. 2 for the 49ers. He also takes over the number Jason Verrett had when he was a 49er.