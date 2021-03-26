Twitter Erupts Over 49ers’ Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade With Dolphins

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are not messing around.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday, the San Francisco 49ers have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Niners have surrendered their original No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 third-rounder (Robert Saleh compensatory selection) and a first-round pick in both 2022 and 2023.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this will mark just the fifth time in the Common Draft Era (since 1967) that San Francisco will draft in the top three, most recently in 2019 for Nick Bosa.

The 49ers have picked in the Top-3 four previous times in the Common Draft Era (since 1967): – Nick Bosa (No. 2 in 2019)

– Solomon Thomas (No. 3 in 2017)

– Alex Smith (No. 1 in 2005)

– Steve Spurrier (No. 3 in 1967) https://t.co/cjHuBwQr3W — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 26, 2021

The move almost guarantees San Francisco will add a new rookie quarterback next month. While it remains to be seen which of talented passers will be on the board after consensus top pick Trevor Lawrence, early speculation lends itself to a toss-up between Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Twitter Goes Bonkers Over Franchise-Altering Trade

As expected, NFL media and fans erupted over arguably the most surprising move of the NFL offseason thus far. Niners All-Pro tight end George Kittle may have even summed it up best with a simple “Oh wow” reply to Schefter’s news break.

Here was just a sample of what others were feeling in response to Friday’s megadeal:

Man this just got me so hyped!! Let’s go. 49ers finally admitting that Jimmy G ain’t gonna be IT! https://t.co/SZUi3DOdya — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 26, 2021

George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel when the 49ers draft a QB at No. 3 pic.twitter.com/eHKVHjDq3E — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 26, 2021

That’s a lot … man .. what’s the #2 pick worth now … https://t.co/yZDUjqn0hS — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) March 26, 2021

Shanahan and McVay, making consecutive Super Bowls: “look at what we can do with average QB play” The Vikings, Browns, Titans: “Wow! We should do that too!” Shanahan and McVay: “lmao wait never mind this sucks, let’s go get good QBs” — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 26, 2021

WE GONNA GET OUR GUY!!! https://t.co/NpCVuOEPFN — 49ersHive (@49ersHive) March 26, 2021

KYLE SHANAHAN JUST PUT HIS NUTS ON THE TABLE. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 26, 2021

IT DOESNT MATTER IF ITS FIELDS OR WILSON BABY THEYRE BOTH FUCKING SUPREMELY TALENTED — Stimmy G (@2Evan2Furious) March 26, 2021

For now, 49ers faithful are still expected to hear from both Lynch and Shanahan very soon as their previously scheduled pre-draft press conference remains scheduled for Monday, March 29.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the San Francisco 49ers. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on 49ers Facebook community for the latest out of the Bay Area!