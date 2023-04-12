49ers Watch: QB ‘Taller & Faster’ Than Bryce Young Had Private Workout

Taking a quarterback for the third straight NFL Draft just may be in the cards for the San Francisco 49ers after all, especially after the team held a private workout with one of the more intriguing names for this 2023 class.

Per NFL insider of NBC 2 Houston Aaron Wilson on Tuesday, April 11, the 49ers held a private workout with Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA.

“DTR” was one of the most recognizable dual-threat passers in college football since his arrival as a five-star recruit in 2018 out of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. Thompson-Robinson ended up having a career full of ups and downs — which included turnover marred games but also producing bowl game appearances in Westwood. One NFL analyst, though, wrote down this stirring belief: “DTR” is taller and faster than projected top five pick Bryce Young.

‘DTR’ Landed on Analyst’s Top 5 List

NBC Sports analyst and former NFL QB Chris Simms is one ardent believer of Thompson-Robinson — to the point Simms wrote on March 27 that he believes Thompson-Robinson has traits that make him better than the Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Alabama.

“Taller than Bryce Young, faster than Bryce Young, think his arm might be stronger than Bryce Young. He plays the position of quarterback right up there with the top guys in the sport,” Simms wrote in his evaluation of the Bruins passer.

Simms even threw Thompson-Robinson’s name in a group featuring two more highly-touted passers; one emerging as the possible No. 1 pick and another who’s now been given a first round grade.

“I mean he can do everything…he has a little bit of a long wind-up, maybe doesn’t see the field as well as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. I would argue that going through reads and seeing the field other than Stroud and Young he’s the next best one in the group, even maybe better than Hendon Hooker in that department,” Simms said.

He concluded with: “his mechanics are great, his feet is great, he’s got a really natural, fluid motion…so I’m just shocked I look at lists and there’s fifteen quarterbacks and this kid’s thirteen…this kid’s got starting quarterback NFL traits.”

Analysts Weigh in on 49ers Hosting ‘DTR,’ Plus Draft Expert’s Thoughts

Thompson-Robinson, though, still remains a projected day three passer.

His UCLA career was one categorized as polarizing. He’s guided the Bruins to huge wins over highly-ranked LSU in 2021 and defeated No. 15 Washington in 2022. But, he and the Bruins were on the losing end against Fresno State twice (including the 2021 meeting featuring Jake Haener which saw UCLA favored to win) plus lost three straight games against top 10 opponents from 2021 to 2022.

Draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com wrote how he believed the system “DTR” played in was favorable for him, but noticed where his strengths really lie.

“Thompson-Robinson played in a favorable scheme for quarterbacks, but he also improved as a field-reader over time. While he can extend plays and create opportunities for himself outside of the pocket, he’s at his best when he’s throwing on time and utilizing possession throws as his base. He has lapses in vision and judgment against zone and when pressured, so he must cut down on ill-advised throws. Thompson-Robinson has the potential to find a home as a QB3 with a QB2 ceiling,” Zierlein wrote.

Thompson-Robinson may be high on Simms’ list, but on draft boards he could fall below round three. There are analysts, though, who believe day three is perfect for the 49ers if they choose to nab him.

“He figures to be a Day 3 pick which is about the prime range 49ers could look to target a quarterback,” said Steph Sanchez of SB Nation.

One more analyst also believes that the 49ers working out “DTR” has nothing to do with a much talked about QB move.

“The 49ers working out Day 3 QB’s in the Draft has nothing to do with Trey Lance’s future,” said Sterling Bennett of 95.7 FM The Game.