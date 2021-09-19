Niners LB Fined and Sent to IR, Adding Insult to Injury: Report

A temporary spot officially opened up on the San Francisco 49ers’ defense as of Saturday, September 18.

The team sent linebacker Dre Greenlaw to the injured reserve list (IR) after he suffered a groin injury during the Niners’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. San Francisco announced the designation via its official Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

The #49ers have placed LB Dre Greenlaw on Injured Reserve. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 18, 2021

Groin Injury Will Require Surgery, Niners Report

Greenlaw’s injured groin will require surgery, meaning the linebacker could be benched for upwards of eight weeks.

The surgery took place at the end of last week, slating Greenlaw for a return by Week 9 or Week 10 at the latest, barring any setbacks. His placement on IR renders him out for a minimum of three weeks, while recovery for this type of surgery typically takes between four and six weeks.

The injury occurred on a play, during which Greenlaw intercepted just the second pass of his career and returned it for his first touchdown as an NFL player.

Azeez Al-Shaair, the Niners’ starting Sam linebacker on the strong side, is likely to move to the other side of the field and fill the Will (weak side) role typically occupied by Greenlaw. That would mean that Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles most likely moves into the starting spot at the Sam linebacker position.

Marcell Harris remains on the Niners’ depth chart at linebacker, though he is listed as questionable with a moderate injury to his oblique. Nathan Gerry — formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Niners will play on Sunday — is the only linebacker currently listed on San Francisco’s practice squad.

David Lombardi, of The Athletic, reported Saturday that he expects Gerry to get the nod from the Niners coaching staff.

I anticipate the 49ers will activate linebacker Nate Gerry from the practice squad for this game against his former team, the Eagles. With Dre Greenlaw already out and Marcell Harris questionable, that move would insulate SF at linebacker and on special teams — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 18, 2021

Greenlaw Reportedly Fined For Same Play That Caused Injury

Adding insult to injury, literally, Greenlaw was reportedly fined for waving at Lions players during his interception return for a touchdown — the same play on which he sustained the groin injury.

Ian Rapoport, of the NFL Network, tweeted details of the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday afternoon, as well as the outcome of Greenlaw’s surgery.

Quite a pick-6 for #49ers LB Dre Greenlaw last week. He was fined $5,169 for unsportsmanlike conduct for waving goodbye to the #Lions on his TD… and tore his groin and underwent core muscle surgery (which was successful). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2021

Greenlaw is far from the only injured member of the Niners’ defense, and he’s not even the only San Francisco starter to announce season-disrupting and/or -ending surgery this week.

Running back Raheem Mostert carried the ball just twice against the Lions, gaining a total of 20 yards, before he was knocked out with torn cartilage in his knee. Just two days later, Mostert took to Twitter to announce that he would be out for the remainder of the season.