49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Fires Off NSFW Warning Ahead of 2023 Season

While fans of the San Francisco 49ers await if Nick Bosa will be ready in time for the regular season opener on Sunday, September 10, the fanbase knows who’s more than ready to hit 2023 hard.

Dre Greenlaw is already aiming to capitalize on his stellar 2022. Now, he took to his personal Instagram page on Tuesday, September 5 to not only fire up the 49ers Faithful, but sent out the early warning to opponents on the Niners’ schedule this fall.

“Mind telling me can’t nobody f*** with me,” was the eight-word NSFW message the outside linebacker posted on his IG story.

Is Greenlaw Ready to Go for Sunday?

One burning question involving Greenlaw, though, was will he be available to play in Pittsburgh on Sunday when the Niners open against the Steelers?

Greenlaw had been dealing with a hamstring injury that prevented him from practicing with the team for the final preseason practices.

The now fifth-year ‘backer was spotted at practice on Monday, September 4 by 49ers reporter for the San Jose Mercury News Cam Inman — sending off the indicator he will indeed be good to go versus the Steelers.

#49ers Week 1 practices underway No Bosa QB Brock Purdy done de-loading ✅ George Kittle works on side as are Tashaun Gipson, Oren Burks, Jordan Mason, Danny Gray (IR) LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga back in practice Matthew Wright & Jake Moody (not in uni) both kicking pic.twitter.com/KB1YkjOAjH — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 4, 2023

Greenlaw additionally and succinctly told reporters on Monday that he feels good and is ready to go. He returned to practice on the same day veteran safety Tashaun Gipson returned from an undisclosed injury.

Can Greenlaw Take an Even Larger Leap Following Pro Bowl Snub?

For what it’s worth, Greenlaw was one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs of last season.

Greenlaw hit 127 total tackles, 82 solo stops and six pass deflections — all three career-best numbers. Furthermore, he added an interception and pounced on two fumble recoveries.

And yet, while starring on the league’s top defense of a year ago, Greenlaw was notably left out of the NFC Pro Bowl lineup. Even his offensive teammate Deebo Samuel chimed in ripping the fact Greenlaw got snubbed out of the list.

#49ers Deebo Samuel kept it 💯 on Dre Greenlaw being snubbed from the Pro Bowl 😤 pic.twitter.com/EnbQhg92ud — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 22, 2022

Was it perhaps because he didn’t play a full season? He still managed to start in 15 games and delivered stellar results. Including this scoop and score versus the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal December contest:

2022 #NFL DPOY Nick Bosa with the strip-sack, Dre Greenlaw with the scoop-and-score. Then, Tua’s next pass is picked off by Warner. #VictoryFormation #49ers 33 #Dolphins 17. pic.twitter.com/ORK2VrDGUm — Chris Wilson (@cgawilson) December 5, 2022

Still, considering Greenlaw is 26 and now entering season five, it’s the indicator the best may still be yet to come.

Last season he averaged more than eight tackles per game. With that average in 17 games, Greenlaw has a chance to surpass 140 total tackles. Fred Warner made last year’s Pro Bowl and received an All-Pro nod with 130 tackles. So if Greenlaw hits that mark, perhaps it finally gets him the Pro Bowl votes he deserves.

How Does Greenlaw Stack up Versus the Steelers? Key Stat Could Lift Niners to Win

Unless he re-injures his hamstring or deals with something more severe, Greenlaw is expected to have way more production than his 2019 meeting versus the Steelers — which saw just one assisted tackle.

That was also a game that saw Greenlaw be given 31 total snaps…21 though on special teams.

With Najee Harris in the backfield and Kenny Pickett showing improved accuracy with his throws, Greenlaw has an opportunity to wreck more havoc with the space he can work with on the field. The Niners will need that kind of flying around as Bosa still has his playing status pending due to his ongoing contract situation.

But here’s another key number that could get the 49ers to open with the win: If Greenlaw hits 12 tackles.

Since 2019, the 49ers have never lost a game when Greenlaw hits that mark. They’re 5-0 overall when Greenlaw collects 12 total or higher.