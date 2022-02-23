Former 49ers Defender With ‘NFL Ready Size’ Now in New League

The list of former San Francisco 49ers to the revamped United States Football League (USFL) is starting to grow after the league held its draft on Tuesday, February 22.

Former 49ers edge rusher and linebacker Davin Bellamy was among the league’s early picks to the New Orleans Breakers. And the first cornerback taken in the 10th round of the returning league is a former 49er.

Christian Campbell, whose last NFL stop was in the Bay Area in 2019, was the first cornerback taken in round 10 of the USFL draft, where he will suit up for the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Round 10 is locked in! pic.twitter.com/OvvJ8ZL0Mt — USFL (@USFL) February 23, 2022

Campbell Once Lauded for his ‘NFL Ready Size’

Campbell entered the league with four career interceptions, five tackles for a loss and 37 total games with Penn State.

When Campbell first entered the NFL Draft, the first intangible mentioned in his Bleacher Report NFL scouting profile was his stature.

“NFL-ready size at 6’1″, 195 pounds with room to put more weight on,” was the first positive written by B/R’s Matt Miller on April 28, 2018.

Campbell was then described as a press coverage cornerback during his Penn State Nittany Lion days. He also had a strip fumble against Michigan on a cornerback blitz.





Campbell, though, had his flaws.

Miller considered him a tad on the thin side when he entered the league, saying he needed an extra 10 pounds to his frame. He also struggled with his ability to flip his hips with fluidity — which got decent route-runners to win with ease when covered by him. His man coverage skills was also considered “poor” by the draft scout.

But his length, size and ability to play in a press scheme got him drafted by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 182 overall in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Penn State CB Christian Campbell is headed to the Arizona Cardinals. He was pick No. 182 in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/RSXDQnNrh8 — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) April 28, 2018

Dan Hanzus of the NFL Network was a fan of the selection, saying “I like the player. Long arms. Flashes good short-area recovery. This Campbell kid uses length to punch and stabilize himself when beaten by inside release.”

Campbell in the League

Before getting drafted, Campbell had a previous encounter with the 49ers.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Campbell was on a “top 30 visit” with the ‘Niners, with Rapoport adding that Campbell was “the type of long CB they like.”

Visits: #Washington DT Vita Vea is visiting the #Redskins today (not sure he’ll actually be there at No. 13). … #PennSt CB Christian Campbell is on a Top 30 visit with the #49ers today. The type of long CB they like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2018

Campbell signed his NFL deal on May 11, 2018.

However, his stay in the desert became truncated, as the Cards waived him on September 1, 2018.

He later managed to find his way to the Bayou, as he signed on with the New Orleans Saints practice squad on October 17 of that same year. He was then one of six Saints who signed a reserves/futures contract with the franchise on January 21, 2019. The Saints, however, placed him on injured reserve and was later waived on July 30, 2019.

Saints waived CB Christian Campbell.Buck Allen is on IR. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) July 30, 2019

But on August 27, nearly a month after his release from the Saints, Campbell headed over to the team he previously visited before becoming a Cardinal.

DB Christian Campbell, who was on the Saints practice squad last season and was with the team at the start of training camp, has been picked up by the San Francisco 49ers. — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) August 28, 2019

Campbell’s 49ers stay was short-lived though — only three days as he was among nine roster cuts.

Campbell eventually crossed the northern border and made his way to the Canadian Football League on March 9, 2020 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The threat of coronavirus, however, canceled the entire season. Campbell opted back into his contract on January 20, 2021.

Campbell’s team was among the original USFL franchises when the league had its original debut in 1983. The Bandits are likely best known for being co-owned by actor Burt Reynolds, who served as minority owner.

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, who shares a Cardinals connection with Campbell as Arizona’s former offensive coordinator from 2007-2008, is the Bandits’ new head coach and general manager.