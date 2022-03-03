‘Explosive Athlete’ Linked as Defensive Possibility for the 49ers

Will the San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch seek out safety help during NFL Combine Week?

We know by now that cornerback is a pressing need for the 49ers as we trek toward draft season, given the concoction of youth and free agents at that position. But safety is shaping up to be another offseason need in the Bay Area.

Jimmie Ward has still played at a high level especially in coverage and is seeking a new deal, but he’s aging as he’s entering his 30s. Talanoa Hufanga showed promise as a rookie but he’s still on the youthful, raw side. Meanwhile, there are 49ers fans who have either forgiven or not forgiven Jaquiski Tartt for that dropped interception in the NFC title game. But he’s facing a murky future with the ‘Niners anyway since he’s a free agent.

Along with cornerbacks, safety is shaping up to be another position group that will bear watching when those participants take over Lucas Oil Field for the Sunday, March 6 session.

And that’s where one “explosive athlete” as described by Pro Football Network draft scout Ian Cummings comes in who has been mentioned as a possibility for the 49ers.

Illinois Safety Has Been on the Rise

Kerby Joseph is mentioned as that potential safety fit for the 49ers.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has witnessed an uptick in his draft stock — following a strong five interception, two fumble recovery final season and a stout Senior Bowl outing. Here’s an excerpt from Cummings’ scouting report of Joseph:

“Beyond his frame, Joseph is an explosive athlete with long strides. He can accelerate quickly and easily track receivers downfield. When he opens his hips and actively pursues plays, he hits a great second gear. With his explosiveness and speed, Joseph possesses high-end range. The Illinois safety can close in from sideline to sideline and erase space for offensive players. He also closes ground quickly when triggering downhill on ball carriers.”

Cummings also described Joseph as having “game-changing prospects” and an “enticing” physical profile. Along with the height/weight aspect, Joseph has 33 1/4 inch arms…the kind of wingspan most teams covet when trying to upgrade the secondary. Cummings isn’t the only one high on the Fighting Illini ball-hawk and coverage defender.

Lance Zierlein of nfl.com called Joseph a backup prospect to begin but with the potential to become a starter. Zierlein cites Joseph’s ability to “gain depth quickly with his backpedal” and “reasonable responses to route combinations” as two top strengths. Zierlein is also impressed with how Joseph “weaponizes length to make plays on the ball.”

Outside of Zierlein, Bleacher Report’s Cory Giddings called Joseph a DB “who performs best when in coverage.” Giddings added that Joseph is an “opportunistic player” who looks to capitalize on plays in front of him in his B/R scouting report.

Film Study of Joseph & Potential Fit

We’ve got to go back to that arm length of his to start.

It’s one thing to squeeze a route, which was what Joseph did below. But it’s the finish that will get scouts gravitating toward him.

Illinois S Kerby Joseph checked in with 33 1/4" arm Plays like this are why teams love that length at safety pic.twitter.com/fMs1EuBF5G — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2022

Add NFL scout Dane Brugler of The Athletic as a fan of Joseph’s coverage ability:

My top-2 ranked safeties in Mobile making plays. Jalen Pitre with the aggressive coverage vs. McBride. Kerby Joseph covers ground and shows off the ball skills. pic.twitter.com/5jABSktQZ4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 4, 2022

Joseph flashed the trait of being a “true centerfielder” as Damian Parsons of The Draft Network called him:

I don't know how I missed this play from earlier in the season, but Illinois safety Kerby Joseph may have made the interception of the year against Virginia.#DraftTwitter will come to love @JKERB25 as much as teams already do. Many view him as a top 100 player. pic.twitter.com/cy8EBBXiVT — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 16, 2021

And here’s another centerfield snatch from Joseph that highlights his awareness, tracking ability and desire to make the play:

Illinois FS Kerby Joseph: legit centerfielder with five INTs in 2021, core special teamer, Senior Bowl. Hello, #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ghnCzJ0lK9 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 23, 2022

There are already 49er fans and media scribes who want to see Joseph in an S.F. uniform. Here’s who:

We talked about Kerby Joseph today on live as a safety target I’d love to see the 49ers target in the draft He’s fun to watch 💎 https://t.co/dkk5MdblAF — Brad (@Graham_SFN) February 25, 2022

I’m really big on getting a safety. I know we have Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore, and Jimmie Ward, but the 49ers need to address it in Free Agency or the Draft.

My draft prospects are:

Ken Hamilton

Lewis Cine

Bryan Cook

Kerby Joseph

Smoke Monday #NGNT — WayneBreezie (@WayneBreezie) February 25, 2022

Additionally, Zack Patraw of Sports Illustrated plugged Joseph at going No. 93 to the 49ers in his February 19 mock draft.

For a secondary that can have no shortage of coverage defenders — especially in an NFC West glutted with high-powered wide receivers from Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf, De’Andre Hopkins, etc. — Joseph has the athleticism and potential to fill a positional need should the 49ers pursue.