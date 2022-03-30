49ers Interested in ‘Field-Stretching’ Record-Breaking Slot WR: Report

This wide receiver NFL Draft class is one of the deepest and fastest in recent memory, with eight different wideouts posting a 40-yard dash time of under 4.4 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
This group is so stacked, that even non-combine participants have gotten on different teams’ radars — including the radar of the San Francisco 49ers, who have been mentioned as a team needing receivers come April 29 when they make their selections.
And one wideout — who wasn’t at Indianapolis during the week of March 1 but shattered school records once belonging to a six-time Pro Bowler and past Super Bowl winner — has drawn the intrigue of the 49ers off of his Pro Day workout.
WR is a ‘Field-Stretching’ Slot Receiver
Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network on Wednesday, March 30, Mike Harley Jr. from the University of Miami has captured the attention of two NFL franchises — one being the 49ers.
The 5-foot-10, 179-pound Harley put together a strong Pro Day outing at his school, including blazing the 40 in 4.44 seconds per Wilson.
Adam Lichtenstein of the Miami Sun-Sentinel captured Harley showing his jets in the all-out sprint:
Harley had been described by Damian Parson of The Draft Network as a “field-stretching slot receiver” as his ideal role who could best fit an offense that runs the RPO (run pass option) and utilize him on deep attacks. That scheme makes him ideal for Kyle Shanahan and his offense, which runs a lot of zone read plays.
But he’s also entering the NFL having put together a decorated career at “The U.” He went on to snatch 182 career receptions for the Hurricanes per the school’s website, breaking the previous mark held by ‘Canes legend and Super Bowl winner with the Indianapolis Colts Reggie Wayne.
Harley on Film
Miami found ways to create mismatches off of Harley’s speed.
In this clip, Harley operates in a trips bunch formation with no cornerback lined up close to him along the line of scrimmage. With the extra space, Harley takes advantage:
Here’s another play that highlights his “field-stretching side,” which also shows what he’s capable of after breaking the tackle attempt.
One of his better games from the 2019 season was against Louisville — which had future Los Angeles Rams second rounder Tutu Atwell on the opposite sideline. But the ’19 home game in Florida showed more of his grit in shedding tackles then accelerating to the end zone.
Harley went on to score 15 career collegiate touchdowns. Four of his five touchdowns from his final collegiate season were inside the red zone, including this one versus Georgia Tech that shows his eyes, focus and hand concentration while having to haul down the tight window throw.
However, as explosive Harley is, he didn’t record a single 100-yard receiving game in his final year with Miami. The closest he got was the November 27, 2021 road contest against Duke when he grabbed 13 passes for 96 yards. Furthermore, in his five seasons in Coral Gables, Harley only produced four career 100-yard outings. His lack of putting together astronomical stats in the Atlantic Coast Conference could be what ends up lowering his draft stock.
Nevertheless, Harley has shown to be explosive when utilized and now has caught the attention of the 49ers’ scouting department.
