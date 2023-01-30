5 Areas the 49ers Can Officially Address for the 2023 Season

Now comes this for the San Francisco 49ers: The response to how the 2022 season ended on Sunday, January 29 in the NFC Championship game.

But the build back from their 31-7 debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles now comes with five important areas the 49ers must consider addressing to shed the memories of the 24-point loss — and to position themselves for a further run.

In order, here are the five areas the 49ers need to dive into with No. 5 the first area that can be addressed right away to No. 1 as the highest priority:

No. 5: The Pass Protection

From what it appears, allowing 37 sacks in 20 games may not look like as high as a number. After all, that’s an average of 1.85 sacks per game. However, when you’re a team that had all four available quarterbacks go down with an injury, that’s when you know the pass protection must be fixed.

There’s already three tackles set to hit free agency — and the trio of Daniel Brunskill, Colton McKivitz and Mike McGlinchey have seen their share of starts. But there’s this to add: All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams will be 35 next season and there’s no telling how much longer he can dominate defenders.

Possible scenario: McGlinchey made it clear he’d love to come back. However, the six sacks he surrendered per Pro Football Focus was the most among 49ers offensive linemen. If he returns, he’ll need to improve his protection. But with Williams aging, the time could be now to turn to the NFL Draft and locate the blindside protector of the future. And, starting center Jake Brendel is an unrestricted free agent. Spencer Burford and Aaron Banks give S.F. a foundation for the future. Jason Poe could be in line to replace Brendel. But protection and depth is a must here.

No. 4: What to do With Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson wasn’t battling any significant reported injuries. However, he still perplexed many 49er fans by being a consistent healthy scratch.

That’s a sign the 49ers never figured out where to really use him or he simply didn’t live up to expectations.

Possible scenario: With Azeez Al-Shaair a UFA come March 15, maybe the 49ers can consider plugging Jackson at his outside linebacker spot to take better advantage of Jackson’s closing speed and give him more range to work with — plus maybe ensure he’s not lost in a loaded defensive lineman room.

No. 3: Find the Newest Vocal DB Captain

Jimmie Ward is not just a valuable coverage presence, but a locker room leader who was lauded for being a teacher to the younger defensive backs — a la Talanoa Hufanga and Deommodore Lenoir.

With him a UFA and possibly on his way out, it leaves a significant void for a DB room that’ll need a new leader moving forward.

Possible scenario: Jimmie Ward isn’t the only veteran UFA — so is Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett and Tashaun Gipson. Charvarius Ward may now be the elder CB in the room for 2023, in just his second season on the 49ers. He may need to step into a captain role. But if not him, perhaps the 49ers will have “The Tongan Tiger” Hufanga become the new voice of the secondary as a reward for his stellar 2022.

No. 2: Don’t Look That Far for Pending DeMeco Ryans Replacement

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner showed his emotions after the game about the impact of DeMeco Ryans. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then reported that Ryans and his former team the Houston Texans were set to meet on the afternoon of Monday, January 30.

Long story short, Ryans leaving the Bay Area is growing imminent. And replacing him is anticipated to be the first coaching staff priority soon for Kyle Shanahan.

Possible scenario: Ryans was an internal hire when Shanahan lost former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to the New York Jets — going from ILB coach to DC. Linebacker coach Johnny Holland is looking like a strong replacement. While Holland has never been a full-time coordinator, he’s entering 28 years of coaching and his experience plus LB background could get Shanahan to continue the theme of hiring linebacker coaches for his defensive coordinator role. However, Shanahan may be convinced to go younger as Ryans and Saleh were in their late 30s when they ran the defense. That could mean safeties coach Daniel Bullocks as the guy.

No. 1: Settle QB Immediately

Trey Lance? Brock Purdy? Resign Jimmy Garoppolo? Or…wait for it…make a run at Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

This is likely going to be finalized by training camp. But it still needs to be addressed.

Possible scenario: Purdy’s elbow ligament injury is expected to sideline him until July — which could mean he won’t throw until around start of training camp. Better to create a training camp competition between he and Lance in the interest of fairness for the 49ers Faithful. However, Lance now more than ever has a steeper challenge with challenging a QB who got the Niners to the final four of the season.