49ers’ Deebo Samuel Called Out by Eagles Star Immediately After SB Loss

The San Francisco 49ers lost the 2024 Super Bowl, 25-22, in overtime to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Immediately after the game, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel was on the receiving end of some shade from Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox.

“@19problemz keep the EAGLES OUT CHO MOUTH BOE,” Cox wrote on his Instagram story.

In a follow-up IG story, Cox continued: “I still got some you ain’t got. Ya!! I been holding this one in son!!!!! EAD.”

Samuel made headlines during Super Bowl week with a subtle shot at the Eagles.

“I consider rivalries close games. We ain’t going to talk about that no more. That’s over with,” Samuel said on Opening Night on February 5.

The 49ers most recently beat the Eagles, 42-19, in Week 13 in December. Prior to that, the Eagles dropped the 49ers 31-7 in last season’s NFC Championship.

After the, Samuel also called Eagles CB James Bradberry “trash” on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with LeSean McCoy. He later told “Up & Adams” that he didn’t regret his comments.

“We was just talking ball. I said what I said and they dragged it on or whatever. … At the end of the day, yeah I said it, but I don’t regret it.”

The Eagles also went on to lose to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. However, as Cox referenced, he already has a Super Bowl ring, which Philadelphia won in 2018 in a 41-33 shootout over the New England Patriots.

On Sunday night, CBS Sports’ Zack Gelb revealed on X a conversation he had with Cox about Samuel leading up to the Super Bowl.

“I asked Fletcher Cox about Deebo Samuel on radio row. After the interview, he told me that he bit his tongue on air and pointed out that Deebo hasn’t won anything yet. Now here we are…was only a matter of time.”

Deebo Samuel Quiet in Super Bowl Loss

A turnover-filled first half saw the Niners hand off a 10-3 lead to Usher at halftime, but the offenses opened up in the second half.

Samuel, however, finished with a quiet stat line despite a game-high 11 targets: 3 catches for 33 receiving yards. Outside of his 8-catch, 89-yard showing against the Lions in the NFC Championship, he was also held in check by the Packers in the Divisional Round, catching his only 2 targets for 24 yards.

The 28-year-old star briefly exited the Super Bowl with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter but later returned.

Christian McCaffrey led San Francisco in both rushing yards (80) and receiving yards (80), plus a flashy second-quarter touchdown. In total, the 49ers were outgained by the Chiefs 455-382 in total yards despite holding a 2-minute advantage in time of possession (38:31 to 36:26).

Social Media Piles on Deebo Samuel After 3-Catch Game

Samuel was an easy target for detractors after the 49ers’ second Super Bowl loss in four years. Onlookers quickly piled on the fifth-year playmaker on social media:

“WHAT WILL DEEBO SAY NOW. FRAUD,” wrote another fan.

One fan wrote: “Deebo Samuel talked a lot of trash just to lose in the Super Bowl twice.”

Another fan wrote, “Someone send me the annual deebo samuel crying pic. thank you.”