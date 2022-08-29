Ex-49ers Veteran DB Released From his 1-Year Deal: Report

This is the final week for NFL teams to carry 54 players or more on their rosters, including the San Francisco 49ers. Each team must decide their 53-man roster for their season opener by 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, August 31.

But for one team that carried a longtime member of the 49ers, they have released the veteran defensive back on Monday, August 29.

Safety Released

The Philadelphia Eagles released Jaquiski Tartt, first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network before 12:05 p.m. Eastern.

For Tartt, this means his one-year deal he signed on June 17 is short lived. Tartt, 30, was originally brought in to add a veteran voice to a young Eagles secondary.

However, Heavy on Eagles reporter Mike Greger believes that this move becomes a “good omen” for two young defensive backs trying to fight their way into a final roster spot.

“Expected move here, a good omen for Andre Chachere; maybe K’Von Wallace stays,” Greger tweeted.

With Tartt cut, could a reunion be in store for the 49ers? Especially with Ka’Dar Hollman being the first to go by the 49ers on Sunday?

Even with Jimmie Ward out extensively for up to four games, the 49ers still have veteran Tashaun Gipson as a replacement, plus has free agent addition George Odum. It’s highly unlikely Tartt comes back.

TE Help Coming to the 49ers? Plus Other Tryouts

Before Tartt’s release, the 49ers were active on the workout front on Sunday, August 28.

The 49ers were among three teams that held tryouts. And included among the six players who worked out in front of 49ers personnel was a former third rounder once considered a “reach” at No. 101 overall — but has the opportunity to join his second NFL franchise since entering the league in 2020.

Former third round talent Dalton Keene was among the tryouts in the 49ers’ facility.

The 49ers currently have five in the tight end room, which includes All-Pro George Kittle and Ross Dwelley — the latter impressing in the 49ers’ last preseason game versus the Houston Texans. Not included, though, is Jordan Matthews, who is out for the year with a torn ACL he sustained in training camp. And with the roster cutoff day looming, there’s the questions of how many in the position the 49ers will keep plus who they can add to the practice squad roster once they cleared waivers.

For anyone who followed the 2020 draft class extensively, the Ex-Virginia Tech Hokie was taken by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. He came to N.E. during a time the Patriots were moving on from legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Keene, however, was given a sixth round value by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. He described him as “feisty and determined at everything he does” plus had “versatility galore with tight end, fullback and H-back value.”

SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit called Keene a “reach,” saying “He may not have posted the most impressive receiving numbers at Virginia Tech, but his skillset makes him a potential chess piece for [then] offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to work with.” He joined Devin Asiasi as one of two tight ends taken in the third round by Belichick and company.

However, his stay in Foxboro was short-lived. A knee injury placed him on injured reserve on November 10, 2020. Then on August 21, 2022, the Pats waived Keene.

Other Sunday tryouts for the 49ers include:

Rod Williams: A long wide receiver/tight end option who played at Tennessee-Martin.

Tyrese Robinson: A guard who played his college football at Trent Williams‘ alma mater Oklahoma. Robinson first signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 draft.

Tyree Johnson: Formerly from Texas A&M and college teammates with released 49ers safety Leon O’Neal, the edge rusher Johnson first signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a UDFA but was released before preseason.

Austin Edwards: Another defensive end, but one who came to the league in Keene’s draft class as a UDFA from NCAA Division II program Ferris State. He spent a bulk of time on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 practice squad.

John Miller: Mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story, the veteran Miller was among the visits during the weekend of August 27.