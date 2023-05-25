Ex-49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Has New Setback, This Time With the Raiders

The Jimmy Garoppolo era for the Las Vegas Raiders has its first setback. And this time it’s an injury from his San Francisco 49ers days that’s carried over to Sin City.

Via Raiders insider from The Athletic Tashan Reed on Thursday, May 25, the former $137 million passer for the Niners is sitting out of Raiders OTAs due to foot surgery. That surgery, though, was done in March following Garoppolo’s signing with the AFC West franchise.

But for Garoppolo, this delays him in building up his rapport with his new Raiders teammates as the team has returned for voluntary workouts.

“The quarterback’s recovery timeline is unknown, but the sense is that the team is confident he’ll be ready to play by the start of the regular season,” Reed said.

When Did the Ailment Occur?

Garoppolo’s foot injury occurred on December 6 with the Miami Dolphins in town.

That contest eventually paved the way for Brock Purdy to take control of the 49ers…ultimately winning over the team and NFL by going from the final pick of the 2022 draft to taking the Niners to the NFC title game.

For Garoppolo, his foot ailment became the third season-ending injury he suffered with the 49ers. He had also dealt with a previous torn ACL. Also, he underwent surgery for his shoulder during the 2022 offseason — which only delayed his potential trade to another franchise as teams like the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers were among the reported possible suitors.

According to Pro Football Reference, Garoppolo ending up not finishing five of his six seasons with the 49ers. His lone non-injury season was the 2019 NFC title run which also saw career best numbers across the board. In total, Garoppolo would go on to miss 31 total games with the 49ers.

Is His New Team Already Concerned?

Count Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as one who’s on the optimistic side despite this setback with the new Las Vegas QB.

“We don’t play a game for 100 days,” McDaniels said via Reed. “Everything that’s happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time. Certainly had an awareness of all of it. Our preference is not to push it and rush anybody back at this point in time.”

McDaniels adds how Garoppolo won’t be with the Raiders during the rest of the voluntary periods as he recovers from his foot surgery.

While the Raiders aren’t concerned, there are fans of the Silver and Black who have expressed concern.

“Oh boy…let’s see how this plays out. It’s very very early, but this guy has an injury history that’s undeniable,” one fan said to Reed.

Another fan gave a more stronger take.

“McDaniels might as well resign now,” the fan said.

Meanwhile, 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic chimed in.

“So much for that false report that Jimmy Garoppolo was healthy enough to play in the NFC title game…clearly not possible, since he had to have foot surgery in March,” Lombardi said.

Sterling Bennett of 95.7 FM The Game also gave his criticism for the Raiders bringing him on board.

“The disconnect between the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo’s health status is one of the craziest things I’ve seen between an organization and their ‘franchise QB.’ Three straight seasons of varying beliefs on injuries/recovery time and now it’s happening again with the Raiders. How?” Bennett asked.

Garoppolo’s recovery time more than likely rules him out of June minicamp. But fans of the Raiders are now left wondering if their new passer will be ready by training camp.

As for Garoppolo’s former team, Purdy could be throwing the ball sooner than expected per Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Tuesday, May 23. Trey Lance, who also missed the entire 2022 season with a broken ankle in Week 2, is also on the field during OTAs.