Former $54 Million 49ers LB Had Visit With Familiar Face: Report

Could there be a San Francisco 49ers-type reunion involving a linebacker once given a $54 million contract by the ‘Niners?
Kwon Alexander is searching for his next NFL home. And now, the past NFC champion linebacker for the 49ers met with a team that features someone he’s familiar with.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the morning of Tuesday, April 19, the 27-year-old linebacker scheduled a visit with the New York Jets — where his former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is running the show as head coach.
Alexander Under Saleh and 49ers
Alexander first came to the Bay Area as a 2017 Pro Bowler from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his first three seasons, Alexander snatched more than 92 tackles per Pro Football Reference. His 2018 season, however, got truncated because of a torn ACL injury that placed him on injured reserve on October 22, 2018.
But despite the ACL tear, the 49ers saw something in the 6-foot-1, 227-pounder that led to his blockbuster four-year, $54 million deal.
“The San Francisco 49ers get a lot more athletic, a lot more faster on defense and add a big time playmaker,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said when the deal was made.
Alexander’s $13.5 million average once topped what Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers made ($12.36). Kevin Patra of the NFL Network lauded the signing when it was made:
“Alexander is a very good run defender with coverage range. The athletic linebacker should fit perfectly in the Niners’ system for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The rangy linebacker will slide in next to rookie stud Fred Warner and immediately upgrade a 49ers defense that was searching for a replacement after the Reuben Foster experiment failed spectacularly.”
Alexander, however, had a shortened 49ers stay as he continued to deal with the injury bug. He got placed on injured reserve for the second time in his career on November 1, 2019 with a torn pectoral muscle.
Alexander eventually made his way back onto the field during the playoffs — he managed to see the field in the divisional round playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings and then snatched two solo tackles including one behind the line of scrimmage in the NFC title game romp of the Green Bay Packers. He recorded just one tackle in the Super Bowl 54 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former LSU Tiger then lasted five more games with the 49ers before getting traded away during the 2020 regular season to the New Orleans Saints. Before arriving to the Bayou, Alexander collected 22 solo tackles including eight solo in the season opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. His final game as a 49er came against the Miami Dolphins, which saw him reel in five tackles including four solo as the 49ers were embarrassed 43-17 at home.
Alexander was sent to the Saints for a fifth round conditional pick in the 2021 draft and LB Kiko Alonso.
Alexander Could Fill Need on Jets Defense if Brought in
Saleh’s first season as head coach saw a 4-13 mark. The defense also ranked 32nd in yardage.
And while the team did get linebacker production from C.J. Moseley (168 tackles) and Quincy Williams (110), no other Jets LB surpassed 31 tackles. There are already Jet fans who are all in on Alexander coming on board if given the chance.
