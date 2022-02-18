Former Head Coach Not Expected to Join the 49ers: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have already added one former NFL head coach to their 2022 coaching staff, adding former Los Angeles Chargers head man Anthony Lynn to the offensive side of the football following the season.

Was there a chance another Ex-AFC West head coach was about to join Kyle Shanahan and company? Let alone someone with past ties to the 49ers?

According to Bay Area columnist and longtime 49ers reporter on the morning of Thursday, February 17 Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, there was chatter of former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio possibly being added on in some capacity — especially after a report of golfing with 49ers general manager John Lynch. Maiocco has revealed where things stand between the 49ers and Fangio.

‘Nothing Happening’

Maiocco reports that “there’s nothing happening” between the 63-year-old Fangio and the 49ers linking up for 2022.

“Recently, Vic Fangio and John Lynch randomly played a round of golf together. But hearing there’s nothing happening along lines of Fangio joining 49ers staff,” Maiocco tweeted.

Maiocco added how Fangio, who went 19-30 overall with the Broncos, turned down other coaching opportunities. He also shared what Fangio’s likely plan is.

“Right now, seems likely Fangio will take the year off,” Maiocco said.

Had a hire been made, Maiocco would’ve returned to the place where he served as 49ers defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2014. On February 10, there was the report from KOA Denver reporter Benjamin Allbright that Fangio became interested in a consultant role with the 49ers.

KOA SPORTS ZOO | KOA #Broncos/#NFL Insider @AllbrightNFL: Vic Fangio might consult with the #49ers this year. What’s the best fit for Fangio in the #NFL? | Live from Tom’s Watch Bar near Coors Field Watch more exclusive KOA content on our TikTok ➡️ https://t.co/rVGMCjf7Ry pic.twitter.com/dXR7ig9tlw — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) February 11, 2022

A longtime defensive mind, Fangio was credited for being the top defensive mind for then-49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh. In his first season in the Bay Area, Fangio’s unit forced a league-high 35 takeaways and ranked second overall per Pro Football Reference.

Carlos Rogers and Dashon Goldson were two 49ers who benefitted greatly under Fangio — tying for the team lead in interceptions with six, which was a career-best mark for both Rogers and Goldson. Navarro Bowman also earned his first career All-Pro appearance under Fangio, which included a career-best three fumble recoveries.

Patrick Willis was another 49er who benefitted greatly under Fangio — earning his final three Pro Bowl appearances under his coaching.

Fangio’s defenses never fell out of the top 10 during his time in the Bay Area.

Former 49er Adds to Roster & Staff

Meanwhile, Ex-offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel continues to bolster the Miami Dolphins with some former 49ers.

After hiring former 49ers in wide receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach Jon Embree to the same positions on his first coaching staff, the Dolphins signed former 49ers receiver and specialist River Cracraft, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story.

The Dolphins have signed former 49ers WR River Cracraft. Experienced special teamer, familiarity with HC Mike McDaniel and WR coach Wes Welker. Dolphins receiver room is thin right now with Mack Hollins, Will Fuller, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson all entering free agency — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 17, 2022

Roster Move | We have signed wide receiver River Cracraft. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 17, 2022

But that’s not all. McDaniel added to his staff and it’s non-49er, but a Dolphins legend: Former cornerback Sam Madison.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Madison will serve as the team’s cornerbacks and pass game specialist under McDaniel.

Madison went to four Pro Bowls as a Dolphin between 1997 to 2005. Madison was also on the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff in the 2019 season as the secondary/cornerbacks coach when they defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl down in Miami.