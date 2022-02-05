Former Playoff Head Coach Being Hired to the 49ers Staff: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have been in the offseason for five days now, and they’re already in the process of making one significant coaching addition.

And the new addition is about to return out west, plus is a man who once took the Los Angeles Chargers to the postseason.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are in the process of hiring Anthony Lynn to join Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff as the assistant head coach, with the report surfacing on Friday evening, February 4. Schefter says Lynn had received NFL and collegiate head coaching offers but is instead pivoting his way to the ‘Niners.

Anthony Lynn is being hired as the Assistant Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, per league sources. Lynn – who had other NFL and college offers – is expected to now be a key cog in the 49ers’ offense and run game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

And the move also signifies that the 49ers are clearly not going to shy away from their identity as a run-first offense, with Lynn — previously with the Detroit Lions — known for believing in attacking defenses through a ground-based approach.

“Lynn’s offenses and backfields have produced as some of the highest rushing totals in the league over the past decade. He helped Tyrod Taylor field one of the league’s top 10 offenses in Buffalo, and molded an offense in which Justin Herbert won rookie of the year,” Schefter tweeted.

However, there could be another reason on why the 49ers are planning to add the ex-Chargers head coach Lynn, who took the team to the 2018-19 AFC playoffs.

Move Could Have Replacement Lined up

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted this question to Schefter’s Twitter account:

Losing McDaniel protection? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 5, 2022

It appears this is the 49ers already replacing offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel — with the top offensive mind next to Shanahan fielding his own head coaching offers.

As mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story from Friday, McDaniel is one of two contenders for the open Miami Dolphins job, with his second interview set up before Saturday, February 5. However, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is supposed to have his own second session with the Dolphins’ front office personnel on Saturday.

While there’s the feeling that Lynn is coming in to potentially succeed McDaniel, there’s also this reminder from David Lombardi of The Athletic: The 49ers are having to replace the recently fired tight ends coach Jon Embree.

“The addition of Anthony Lynn also explains the departure of 49ers TE coach Jon Embree, who was an assistant head coach. Lynn grabs that role now. According to yesterday’s report, Embree refused to take the pay cut that would’ve been accompanied SF carrying both him and Lynn,” Lombardi tweeted.

If that’s the case, Lynn will handle the tight ends position for the first time in his coaching career — as his area of expertise has been running backs since his coaching career began in 2000.

More on Lynn’s Background

There’s another angle to this Lynn to 49ers pairing: Lynn once played for Shanahan’s father Mike with the Denver Broncos, where they won two Super Bowls together.

Anthony Lynn, of course, played for Mike Shanahan on Broncos SB team and has 49ers roots, as well. https://t.co/pHitHfErNL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2022

Lynn also shares the Broncos connection with 49ers general manager John Lynch, who spent the last four seasons in the league with Denver.

Lynn is no stranger to the 49ers: He played in the 1995 and ’96 season with the franchise, tallying 175 career rushing yards in S.F. according to Pro Football Reference.

As the Chargers’ head coach, Lynn went 33-31 overall with one postseason appearance.