49ers Among ‘Logical’ Fits for Former No. 2 Overall Pick

By now, the NFL landscape knows the San Francisco 49ers are in for a change behind center heading into the 2022 season.

Much to the chagrin of some fans and former 49ers like Joe Montana, the 49ers are heading into the Trey Lance era soon. Meanwhile, there are those who believe Jimmy Garoppolo deserves another year, while countless of other stories — one latest spin coming from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Wednesday, February 23 — are indicating there’s “no guarantee” that Jimmy G will be traded this offseason, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story.

Regardless, things will look vastly different for the 49ers’ QB room. And now, one NFL analyst says there’s a former No. 2 overall pick who could add to the changes in the Bay — saying the 49ers are among the “logical fits” for this former high draft pick who could be suiting up for his third NFL team in his young career.

The Possible No. 2 option for the 49ers

Marcus Mariota may be one name mentioned as a backup possibility, but there’s a surprise name that was written down as a possibility for the 49ers on Monday, February 21 by CBS Sports NFL writer Cody Benjamin.

That name: Mitchell Trubisky

Yes, the 28-year-old — plus the man once drafted ahead of Super Bowl winners Leonard Fournette and Patrick Mahomes, plus the man who also went in front of other names like Mike Williams, Christian McCaffrey and T.J. Watt — is labeled as a possible fit for the 49ers should they add to their quarterback depth chart.

Trubisky is Benjamin’s fourth-best free agent quarterback for the 2022 class. Here’s what he wrote:

“The former No. 2 overall pick threw just eight passes as Josh Allen’s backup in 2021, but he might be the biggest wild card of the group, considering his perceived upside. The ex-Bears starter quickly flamed out in Chicago as part of an offensive setup that got progressively worse, but at his best, as an 11-3 starter in 2018, he looked like an emerging dual threat. Then again, given the chance to make him their reclamation project, 31 teams declined to outbid the Bills at just $2.5M in 2021. Trubisky’s mobility and post-Bears potential for growth are worth a look for teams in need of a new backup. But anyone considering him as a starter or even QB1 competition had better invest in other alternatives.”

Trubisky once entered the league as a $29 million signal-caller out of the University of North Carolina. He was even mentioned as the possible No. 1 overall pick leading up to the 2017 draft before the Cleveland Browns decided on Myles Garrett. Plus, the Bears and 49ers were involved in a draft trade on April 28, 2017:

Trubisky, however, never lived up to his billing as a potential franchise quarterback for the Bears. Despite leading the Bears to two playoff appearances, the Bears progressively got worse as an offense and Trubisky also witnessed his touchdown passes decline after the 2018 season, when he threw for a career-best 24 touchdowns. His passing yardage also took a significant dive in his final year in the Windy City: 2,055 yards in nine games.

Trubisky eventually made his way to Buffalo, but on a one-year, $2.5 million deal he signed in March 2021.

Could Trubisky fit 49ers?

If Trubisky does end up a 49er, he likely won’t command an expensive price. Benjamin lists Trubisky’s projected AAV (average annual value) between $3 million to $7 million. But as the Bills proved, teams could get Trubisky at a value below $3 million.

Plus as Benjamin mentioned, teams may become interested in Trubisky’s ability as a mobile passer, with his 1,081 career rushing yards and 9 ground-based touchdowns as proof. His ability to run could also intrigue the 49ers given their structure of the offense with their zone read looks.

But with other names like Mariota, Teddy Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor available, Trubisky may not be in high demand should the 49ers seek out another quarterback. Plus the ‘Niners would only make such a move if Garoppolo does get shipped away during the offseason period, which leaves Lance as the only QB in the active roster.

There’s still that unique possibility, though, that the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft could be backed up by a former No. 2 selection.