Proposed 49ers Trade Swaps QB for Vikings Star: ‘A Colossal Move’

The San Francisco 49ers are being linked to a major trade that would completely shift the dynamic at the quarterback position. However, the idea of adding Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter is enticing enough to consider.

There has been non-stop speculation about 49ers quarterback Trey Lance’s future as the third-year player prepares to compete with Brock Purdy for the starting job. However, the 49ers could potentially eject on that situation by trading Lance to the Vikings.

Niners Wire analyst Kyle Madson recently explored a trade proposal that would send Lance and a fourth-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Hunter.

“All of [Hunter’s] pass-rushing success is accompanied by consistently strong run defense that allows him to stay on the field for all three downs,” Madson writes. “Edge defenders of Hunter’s caliber don’t typically come available, which is why the 49ers have to at least poke around on a possible deal.”

It’s a sensational proposal to say the least, and it would allow the 49ers to gain a top-level player in exchange for Lance. However, the idea hinges on San Francisco wanting to move on from the former NDSU quarterback and they haven’t indicated that’s what they want.

Hunter Returns in 2022

When Hunter is healthy, he produces at an elite level. The red flag on acquiring the Vikings star is his health, as he missed the entirety of the 2020 season and over half of the 2021 campaign with injury issues.

But 2022 was an encouraging sign, as the 28-year-old played in all 17 games and racked up 10.5 sacks and 22 total QB hits according to Pro Football Reference. He still produced at an exceptional rate in 2021 despite playing 7 games, earning six sacks.

In total, Hunter has 71 sacks in 102 career games. He’s not much of a ball-disrupter with just six forced fumbles over that span, but has 262 solo tackles over his career, lending credence to the idea that he’s a run and pass defender.

Vikings Star May Need New Contract to Play

Part of why Hunter is on the outs in Minnesota is due to his contract situation. The pass rusher is entering the final year of his contract and will need a new deal regarding for 2024 and onward regardless of where he plays.

Madson explains that the 49ers would likely need to pay the pass rusher just to convince him to come over, and that using Lance as a bargaining chip affects how the team may view this move as a long-term or short-term addition.

“They could be looking to add him just for 2023 where they can pay him $5.5 million to try and win a title this year and then let him walk in the offseason,” the article reads. “It’s unlikely Hunter would want to even play without a new deal though, and at that point it becomes about the type of contract he wants and whether the 49ers can or want to afford it.”

This kind of deal going through will be improbable, but it’s one worth exploring for the 49ers should they feel like Lance’s future doesn’t lie in San Francisco.