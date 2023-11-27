49ers Enter Free Agency Talks with ‘Twitchy and Sticky’ Ex-Raiders Starter: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off their third consecutive win and are trying to improve the roster in free agency. Former Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens corner Anthony Averett has yet to play a regular season game in 2023, but that could change with San Francisco’s recent interest.

On November 27, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero posted that the 49ers would be bringing in Averett for a work out. This is not the first time that Averett and San Francisco have crossed paths, as he signed with the team earlier this year before before being placed on injured reserve and later released.

“Veteran DB Anthony Averett is working out today for the #49ers, who have been dealing with injuries in the secondary,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Averett has had an up-and-down career in the NFL after winning two National Championships at Alabama. He showed promise of being a week-in, week-out starter with the Ravens. But his injury issues have also sidelined his career.

If he is healthy and performs well, San Francisco should feel good about adding him. After all, they got a good look at him in August and only parted ways after he hit the injured reserve.

Averett’s Time with Ravens, Raiders

While a part of the Crimson Tide, Averett never jumped out with box score stats. But he consistently played on two teams that went the distance, while also boasting certain attributes teams need to see. As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described him, he is “twitchy and sticky in man coverage” and makes up for his 5’11” stature with good eyes.

But it was a slow burn for Averett after being drafted by the Ravens in 2018. He did not start a game that year, and only registered two passes defended. As PFR shows, his 2019 was similarly quiet with another two passes defended in nine total appearances.

However, 2020 is where both his production and injury issues became relevant. He swatted 7 passes in 10 games, but missed a huge chunk of the season due to a shoulder issue. That set the stage for 2021, Averett’s best year to date.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old made three interceptions and 11 passes defended. He stood out on a contract year, but suffered a fractured rib in Week 16 which led him to free agency. The Raiders came calling, but injuries continued to be a factor.

Averett played just seven games in 2022, making one PD. He had hoped to find another new team with the 49ers and later the Detroit Lions. That being said, he has not hit the field during the regular season this year.

49ers’ Injury Issues

The 49ers have had their fair share of injury woes on defense. There are now three defenders on the IR, and safety George Odum will join them. Odum tore his bicep in the Thanksgiving victory over the Seahawks.

2022 All-Pro safety Talonoa Hufanga tore his ACL the week prior. San Francisco is now dangerously thin at safety and in the secondary as a whole. Whether or not it’s Averett, reinforcements are needed.

The 49ers added Chase Young and Randy Gregory after defensive end Drake Jackson hit the IR, and that’s paid dividends. The Niners may decide to add Averett and another option to rebuild the team’s secondary depth.