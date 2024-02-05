49ers Urged to Add 17-Sack Pro Bowler After Career Revival

The focus of the San Francisco 49ers is solely on the Super Bowl, but the team is still being linked to a major free agency move in 2024. San Francisco didn’t get to this spot by being lax when improving the roster, and now they’re being urged to sign three-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack.

In a February 5 article, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox explains why Mack could be a “steal” for any interested team. His salary in 2024 for the Los Angeles Chargers is gargantuan. But a team like the 49ers could swoop in should he be cut.

“Cap space is a problem for the Chargers,” Knox wrote. “They’re projected to be $44 million over the cap, and cutting the final year of Mack’s contract would save $23.3 million in cap space… The 49ers should also be interested in Mack. They acquired Chase Young from Washington to help complement Nick Bosa, but Young—who registered only seven quarterback pressures in nine regular-season games with San Francisco—hasn’t had the desired impact.”

Mack is coming off a career year at 33, totaling 17 sacks in 17 appearances. That number is somewhat inflated (more on that below,) but Mack proved that he still has gas in the tank.

Mack Turns Back the Clock in 2023

For the back half of the 2010s, Khalil Mack was one of, if not the premier edge rusher in the NFL. As Pro Football Reference shows, he crossed the 10-sack mark in four straight seasons and entered his 30-year-old in 2021 with 70.5 career sacks.

But 2021 and 2022 were less than ideal. Besides the Chargers falling flat as playoff contenders, Mack missed 10 games in 2021. Then, he put up a reasonable, but not elite 8 sacks in 2022.

In 2023, there were concerns on if his best work was behind him. Then Week 4 happened. Mack exploded for six sacks against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. At year’s end, he had racked up 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and 10 passes defended.

Somehow, Mack was not named to first or second-team All-Pro squad. Either way, it was a monstrous campaign that will make the Chargers and other teams like the 49ers consider his services.

What 49ers Might Have to Pay for Mack

Despite his resurgence, Mack is still going to cost a pretty penny in 2023. If he sticks with Los Angeles, his total cap hit will be $38.5 million. As Knox mentioned, Los Angeles can save $23.5 million by releasing Mack.

It’s a financial conundrum: the Chargers have to pay him $15 million regardless, should they just pay up the rest of the way and hope he can replicate his 2023 campaign?

If he does get released, the next issue becomes how much Mack might expect. It’s hard to see him not asking for $10-15 million with a new team. San Francisco can, potentially, afford it but they only have $1.37 million in cap space in 2024.

Beyond that, what are Mack’s priorities? At 33, he’s running out of time to win a ring. But this is probably his last chance at a huge contract. Does he choose the highest bidder, or does he take less money to be with an elite roster?

If he wants a ring, San Francisco would be an ideal landing spot.