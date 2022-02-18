49ers Free Agent Called ‘Most Underrated’ for Position Group

The San Francisco 49ers were one game away from the Super Bowl with a surprise sixth rounder emerging out of the backfield in Elijah Mitchell.

But it was two seasons ago when another unsung running back elevated the ‘Niners into the Super Bowl in Raheem Mostert, who shattered franchise records in the romp of the Green Bay Packers during the 2019 season NFC championship game.

Two years ago today… Raheem Mostert ran all over the Packers. 220 yards and four TDs. 😲 #FTTB 📺: #SFvsGB — Saturday 8:15pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ysZlsZVmmI — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2022

Now, Mostert is likely on his way out given the rise of Mitchell. Yet, Pro Football Focus still sees value in the 29-year-old running back.

‘Underrated’ Says PFF

In a Friday, February 18 PFF article called “2022 Free Agency: Most Underrated Free Agent at Every Position,” PFF writer Anthony Treash gave Mostert the “underrated” tab for running backs.

Why would PFF and Treash hand the “underrated” card to a back who went on injured reserve following an ACL tear that required surgery after the season opener? Plus a guy who also dealt with injuries and was limited to just eight games and 521 yards with two touchdowns in 2020?

Here’s this explanation: Mostert would be considered a luxury pick and a veteran presence for one former 49ers coordinator who is in the AFC East:

“It’s only a matter of time before Mostert follows Mike McDaniel to the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel is going to change Miami to an outside-zone dominant run scheme, which is where Mostert does his best work. The speedy back ranked sixth and 13th among running backs in PFF grade in 2019 and 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of 2021. Age and injuries are a concern, but when healthy, he’s an elusive, big-play threat.”

There you have it. Miami and McDaniel has the look of a franchise that will emulate what the 49ers have been under Kyle Shanahan as a run-heavy team with zone blocking. That’s where PFF and Treash believes Mostert can come in to provide a veteran presence in the backfield and show the young backs how the scheme works.

Mostert’s Value & Miami’s Cap Space

The seven-year veteran Mostert is entering the 2022 free agent market with a $2,975,000 base salary per Spotrac.

He’s in the final year of the three-year, $8.7 million contract he signed in 2019. His signing bonus was for $1 million.

Mostert is also the oldest member of the free agent running back class for the 49ers. The next oldest is Trenton Cannon at 27, followed by Jeff Wilson (26) and JaMycal Hasty (25). But it’s Mostert with the most expensive value among the quartet.

Here’s where things are looking like for the Dolphins: 23 free agents including three running backs. Among them is former 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay.

But here’s what’s additionally working for Miami: They have the most cap space available.

Bolstering the ground attack will most likely be the biggest point of emphasis for McDaniel and the Dolphins after ranking No. 30 overall in rushing yards.

However, here’s where things stand heading into the 2022 free agency cycle for the ‘Niners.

The 49ers not only have Mitchell to turn to for next season, but fellow rookie Trey Sermon. However, if all four free agents walk away, it leaves the ‘Niners with the aforementioned rookies leftover. General manager John Lynch, Shanahan and the 49ers then have to decide if Brian Hill gets promoted from the practice squad to the active roster or use the 2022 NFL Draft to fill some backfield needs in the lower rounds.

The 49ers may be persuaded to keep at least one of the free agents for another year on a minimum deal — which could mean Mostert sticks around on a lesser deal. But if not, Mostert may become that teacher or starter for McDaniel down in the 305.