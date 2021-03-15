49ers Sign Offensive Weapon to Five-Year Extension

It’s officially official––the 49ers are keeping fullback Kyle Juszczyk around for a while.

ESPN insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday evening the Niners and Juszczyk agreed to a 5-year deal worth $27 million bucks with $10 million guaranteed.

More juice for everyone: The #49ers and FB Kyle Juszczyk have agreed to terms on a 5-year deal worth $27M, source said. It is signed. They keep their offensive weapon, a priority they concentrated on early. 🥤 🧃 🍊 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Juszczyk’s agent, Joe Linta, confirmed the deal had gone down.

This move comes just hours after San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch sent a cryptic tweet on Saturday night, “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some ‘Juice?'”

I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want some “Juice?” — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 14, 2021

The tweet was obviously in reference to Juszczyk’s nickname in the locker room, “Juice.”

George Kittle Knows Juszczyk’s Importance on the Field

The 29-year-old fullback a crucial offensive weapon in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Juszczyk had 17 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 but also added plenty of value as a pass-catcher, having 19 receptions for 202 yards and four scores during last season’s campaign.

Juszczyk first signed a four-year deal worth $21 million with the 49ers heading into the 2017 season. Since joining the team, Juszczyk has accumulated 1,212 total yards and nine touchdowns.

“He is, in my opinion, one of one,” tight end George Kittle said via ESPN. “I don’t know that anyone does the things that he does on the football field. I also think he’s incredibly underappreciated. But people that watch football, the people that understand football, they get how important Juice is.”

Having two running backs on the field was a big step up from originally playing with just one. The Niners have averaged 5.99 yards per play (ranking second in the NFL), 4.49 yards per rush (ranked fifth), and 8.65 yards per pass (landing in third).

Niners Other Make Additional Roster Moves

The 49ers made some other moves over the weekend, including tendering exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to a one-year deal, re-signing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million, and releasing soon-to-be unrestricted free agent defensive end Ronald Blair.

Brunskill is set to get another shot at winning the starting spot at right guard or center. As a rookie in 2019, Brunskill appeared in 14 games with seven starts, filling in at right tackle for Mike McGlinchey, left tackle for Joe Staley, and at right guard for Mike Person. Brunskill earned the starting right guard job in 2020, playing all 16 games. But when injuries plagued the offensive line, Brunskill moved to center.

Moseley has started 17 games, taking the starter spot of impending free agent Ahkello Witherspoon during the 2019 NFC Divisional round ahead of the team’s Super Bowl LIV appearance. Since then, Moseley has seen the field in 29 total games, recording 98 combined tackles, 17 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

As for Blair, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 10 of the 2019 season and didn’t play a single snap in 2020. The former 2016 fifth-round pick recorded 13.5 sacks in 47 games as a 49er and posted 88 total tackles, including 22 for a loss, and will now be free to negotiate with other teams next week

