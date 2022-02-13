49ers’ George Kittle, Bills’ Josh Allen Party Together Before Super Bowl [LOOK]

It’s Super Bowl weekend and that means its one of the rare times that players like San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen can let loose.

Of course, both would prefer to be playing in the February 13 clash. But that isn’t a reason to not have a good time after a long and eventful season that saw both reach the Pro Bowl for the AFC.

Allen’s girlfriend, Britney Williams, shared posts from her night out with Allen, which included hitting the dance floor with Kittle and his wife, Claire. A Bills fan, @DiggsWRLD, grabbed a clip of it to share on Twitter.

The video opens with Kittle flashing a smile before panning over to Claire Kittle and then Allen, who’s doing some type of a double fist-pump move. It’s always fun to see what players like to do when they’re not training and playing, especially for household NFL names like Allen and Kittle.

One idea that was spawned by the video and shared by Bills fans in the comments was the idea that Allen was “recruiting” Kittle to swap San Francisco for Buffalo.

Bills Fans Want Kittle

Who doesn’t want a player like Kittle? The three-time Pro Bowler has 4489 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his 67 games played, and is coming off a season with 910 yards and six TDs.

So Buffalo fans getting excited by the prospect of Kittle and Allen only makes sense, and “Bills Mafia” are already asking the big questions.

“So uh when is George a free agent,” @ItsBuzzed Tweeted.

If the user had checked Spotrac, they’d have seen that Kittle signed a gigantic new contract in 2020, putting pen to paper on a 5-year, $75 million deal. The soonest Kittle could sign in free agency would be in 2026.

Meanwhile, @h_theman03 said that he thinks Kittle must be tempted by the idea of catching passes from Allen.

“Kittle would have to drool at the thought catching passes from Allen. I would still keep Knox. Be like the Pats when they had double TEs. Add that with Diggs, Davis, Beasley if he stays, my goodness.”

Most Buffalo fans understood that bringing Kittle in isn’t Allen’s goal, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want him to “recruit” guys to New York. Just ask @matthockey1027.

Allen is on a recruiting trip. Obviously we can’t get kittle but still. Mingle and get guys to sign here — Matt L (@matthockey1027) February 12, 2022

Kittle Supports Jimmy Garoppolo

While Kittle may be tight with Allen, 49ers fans know that his relationship with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is as deep as ever. Jimmy G is expected to leave Santa Clara, California this offseason in a trade, but that’s not due to Kittle or other teammates wanting him out.

After San Francisco’s 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, the tight end called out Garoppolo’s critics, despite Jimmy G struggling in the first two playoff games.

“Jimmy G, you can’t say enough about that guy,” Kittle said in the January 22 postgame press conference. “The s*** that he takes, excuse my language, consistently, people just try to pull him down, and all he does is try to deliver. He leads this team, he has a sense of calm in the huddle, he has a sense of calm in the storm, and he allows us to play football at a high level.”

The 49ers may have fallen just short of their Super Bowl-winning goals in 2019 and 2021, but Kittle hasn’t let that affect his appreciation of Jimmy G.