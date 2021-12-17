George Kittle Calls Out ‘Lack of Respect’ For 49ers Teammate

The “People’s tight end” has spoken: George Kittle demands for Pro Bowl voters to put some respect on a San Francisco 49ers teammate who he’s witnessed dominate his opponents in 2021.

And that teammate sometimes lines up alongside him when Kittle fires off from a three-point stance.

Who is this 49er? The man who is currently eighth overall in Pro Bowl voting among left tackles — but has gotten the verbose Kittle to demand more votes and respect for this trench standout.

Kittle Calls For More Respect for Trent Williams

Kittle went from addressing the Bay Area media on Thursday, December 16 to making a Pro Bowl sales pitch for left tackle Trent Williams.

“The fact that Trent Williams is eighth in the Pro Bowl voting is insane, when he’s probably the most talented player in football,” Kittle said. “The lack of respect for Trent Williams is outrageous. If you watch him in every single game and every single clip, he’s just physically dominant every single play.”

#49ers @gkittle46 closed out his press conference with a campaign for @TrentW71 #ProBowlVote Kittle was upset at how disrespectful it is that Willams is 8th in voting at his position. pic.twitter.com/IPcdzNsqNM — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 17, 2021

Kittle didn’t just demand more praise for Williams in front of a podium. He even retweeted a Twitter campaign post before Thursday’s media session that encourages votes for Williams to the NFL All-Star gala.

Kittle isn’t just a field witness to Williams’ destruction and dominance. One national analytics website is another that has watched Williams’ near flawless season — especially with the point rating they gave the left tackle for one category.

Williams Earned This Title From Pro Football Focus

The analytics site Pro Football Focus nearly gave Williams’ run blocking a perfect grade, as he scored past the 99 mark on Tuesday, December 14:

The safest place on the football field is running behind Trent Williams pic.twitter.com/7irZ55UUV7 — PFF (@PFF) December 14, 2021

PFF additionally rewarded him with this ranking on a Thursday, December 16 Twitter graphic posted at 9 a.m. PT:

The most valuable Tackles in 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/t60KjTsHwm — PFF (@PFF) December 16, 2021

Via PFF, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Williams has been on the field for 759 total snaps. In 12 games, his overall player rating has never fallen below 77.1. And, on 417 pass block attempts, Williams has allowed just one sack.

Yet, according to nfl.com, Orlando Brown of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the lead for left tackles with 54,126 votes as of December 9. Meanwhile, Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints is tops in the NFC among left tackles for Pro Bowl votes.

Still, Williams has earned eight selections to the All-Star game that takes place before the Super Bowl. And, he’s played at a high level this season even at the age of 33.

The next series of 2021 clips highlights his blocking prowess and points to why he’s worthy of the February 6, 2022 contest.

Williams Shoves Linemen to the Ground

Earlier this season, Williams delivered this pancake highlight against the Green Bay Packers.

PFF’s best run blocker this season? 💪 Trent Williams – 97.0 💪pic.twitter.com/Bfsumc1UNn — PFF (@PFF) November 4, 2021

Then, against another NFC North opponent in the Minnesota Vikings, Williams has shown his menacing side when he gets out on the open field.

Trent Williams in the open field is a scary sight 😳 🎥: @BrandonThornNFL pic.twitter.com/lBpv2QPuHN — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2021

Williams is yet to slow down — proven by his most recent performance.

During the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win on Sunday, December 12 at Cincinnati, there were Bengals defensive linemen who felt the wrath of the near 34 inch arms and upper body strength of Williams.

Below, Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi — all 6-foot-4, 305-pounds of him — gets obliterated by Williams. In the process, Deebo Samuel cuts back and sees the running lane Williams violently created.

Nice run stop from Jessie Bat- GOOD LORD WHAT DID TRENT WILLIAMS JUST DO pic.twitter.com/04TUzPFpjA — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) December 14, 2021

That play was broken down further in this clip, which shows how Williams’ push and pummel was enough to get Samuel past the Cincy 20-yard line.

Nice little run here by Deebo against a 10 man box. It's nothing special, just a 4 or 5 yard gain, but they were able to do so using misdirection and because Trent Williams is literally a silverback. pic.twitter.com/XWhidBy1qO — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) December 14, 2021

Williams also proves he can move a man who weighs 25 pounds heavier into the grass — as seen here when lined up against 6-foot-3, 345-pound defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

#49ers Trent Williams continues to dominate defenders on backside run plays. pic.twitter.com/SUFIxuqUZi — Brad (@Graham_SFN) December 16, 2021

Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report has a list of clippings showcasing how impactful Williams has been for the 7-6 49ers.





Play



Trent Williams cutting off the backside of zone runs 2021-12-14T23:09:47Z

There are those, like Kittle, who has seen the wave of gridiron destruction Williams leaves. Kittle, however, has demanded that those who are casting their Pro Bowl votes gets Williams into that game for the ninth time in his 11-year career.

“The fact that he’s not talked about more, I think it’s outrageous,” Kittle said. “He’s a hell of a football player that needs way more recognition.”