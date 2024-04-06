49ers Need to Address ‘Life After’ George Kittle, Analyst Says

While the San Francisco 49ers need tight end depth, George Kittle‘s future could hit the list of priorities sooner or later.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco discussed that the day after the 49ers lost out on restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright. The Detroit Lions retained Wright with a matching deal with a three-year, $12 million contract.

“They got to start making some plans, perhaps for life after George Kittle,” Maiocco said during the “49ers Talk” podcast on Thursday. “I know that’s kind of odd to say because it seems like he’s just so young, and he just, not too long ago, broke into the NFL. But he is 30 years old.”

A fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Kittle has been a sturdy force for the 49ers in seven seasons amid four All-Pro awards and five Pro Bowl appearances. He has 460 catches for 6,274 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.

Kittle has a five-year, $75 million contract with the 49ers that runs through the 2025 season. The top-paid tight end in the league, Kittle could command another large contract in 2026, but he will be 32 then.

49ers Didn’t Find Many Answers Behind George Kittle Last Year

49ers Rookie TE Brayden Willis was awesome in his first four offensive plays for the 49ers.

His first offensive play of his career.

HE BELONGS HERE! pic.twitter.com/vL1dOmQqEZ — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) September 26, 2023

Maiocco said that pursuing Wright was “a clear indication that they’re looking to beef that up” tight end room. Last offseason, the 49ers drafted Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu as Maiocco noted.

Willis played 48 offensive snaps and 101 special teams snaps in 2023 and never caught a pass. Latu never played as he went on injured reserve in August 2023.

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows wrote that the 49ers may have pursued Wright because “they’re skeptical” of Latu’s development. A former Alabama standout, Latu went to the 49ers in the third round last year. He had a solid career for the Crimson Tide amid 56 catches for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

San Francisco can draft a tight end amid a class that has talent in for the second round and beyond.

Draft Target Ben Sinnott Calls George Kittle a ‘Huge Role Model in My Game’

Iowa native and Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott could get his name called in the draft, and he could join his role model, Kittle, if so.

“He’s a huge role model in my game, just what he’s been able to do in both facets of the game, blocking and receiving,” Sinnott told NBC Sports Bay Area at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

“Especially being from Iowa, growing up and watching him at Iowa, watching all those Iowa tight ends, he’s a huge role model for me and someone I want to craft my game after,” Sinnott added.

Sinnott also played hockey in high school, which helped develop his footwork as a tight end on the gridiron.

“You’re skating around on a little thin blade,” Sinnott said. “So being able to take hits and keep your feet and stay on your edges has really helped me with my contact balance, for sure. It’s a lot easier to stay up when you have a full foot underneath you.”

At Kansas State, Sinnott tallied 82 catches for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns in 38 career games.