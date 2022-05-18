Analyst Gives Bold Prediction for 49ers’ 2022 Breakout Candidate

Someone brand new on the San Francisco 49ers is bound to break out this fall.

That’s according to Bleacher Report analyst Ian Wharton on Monday, May 16 when unveiling his lists of top breakout candidates for the 2022 season on each team.

Surprisingly, it’s not prized free agent cornerback signing Charvarius Ward. Nor is it the 49ers’ top pick from the 2022 NFL Draft Drake Jackson. It’s also no one on offense — from Tyrion Davis-Price to Danny Gray.

The pick is one of the former Indianapolis Colts defenders coming on board to the Bay Area. And this one has been predicted to do “more than his predecessor.”

Breakout Candidate can Thrive in 2 Phases of the Field

The breakout pick by the B/R analyst Wharton? The newest safety and special teamer George Odum.

Wharton believes the Colts endured a deeper loss than anticipated when Odum signed with the 49ers during the March free agency period.

“Safety may not have been a position of major need for the Indianapolis Colts, but it had to sting to see special team ace George Odum crush his opportunity to start seven games in 2021,” Wharton wrote. “With just three starts in the three previous years combined, Odum seemingly maximized his shot by sticking as a gunner on punts. But Odum’s seven starts propelled him to a career-high 55 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.”

Odum is expected to bring these type of game-altering plays for the 49ers:

#Colts–#Cardinals Big defensive play for Indy last night… AZ is scheming up a deep ball for Kyler here. Occupy the CB (bottom of the screen). And throw the over route to the void. Watch safety George Odum in the post. Top the route — and track the ball. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/RMn3mAekZB — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) December 26, 2021

Plus bring this type of presence on special teams:

#49ers George Odum is a special teams ACE ♠️ pic.twitter.com/fgPx9kDInU — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) March 18, 2022

Odum Became High Priority

The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder isn’t just expected to be a wild man special teamer and extra safety net. Wharton reminded fans that Odum is coming in to compete for one of the starting spots.

“San Francisco quickly signed Odum in free agency to compete for the strong safety role left by Jaquiski Tartt,” Wharton said. “Odum has the aggressiveness you’d expect from a special teams star and looked more comfortable in coverage than expected for someone with limited experience. His adjustment will be aided by a talented secondary featuring Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore.”

One reason for his addition as Wharton noted: Odum’s ability to step up and snuff out the run from his safety spot.

“The 49ers are hoping he can bring the same effectiveness Tartt had against the run while adding some more dynamic ball production,” Wharton wrote.

But even in limited defensive duty with the Colts, there was no comparison between Odum and the longtime 49er Tartt.

“Odum produced more in a part-time role against the pass than Tartt did as a full-time starter,” Wharton said. “Tartt had 66 tackles but only one pass defense and no interceptions in 2021.”

Odum already found a way to immediately get the attention of the 49ers Faithful: Through this warning he fired off to opponents during his introductory press conference back on March 22:

George Odum will be popular with 49ers fans if his play matches his colorful quotes: "This game is more mental than physical. So if I tell myself I'm gonna run through a dude's face, I'm gonna do that." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 22, 2022

He also added this next message to opponents:

“My mindset has always been a dog. I’m always going to hit. I’m never afraid of hitting. I’m never slowing down at the point of contact. I’m not going to slow down,” he told the Bay Area media.

Odum may not be considered a household free agent acquisition during a wild free agency period. But he’s the top breakout candidate choice for 2022 among 49er players. And Wharton wrote down this prediction:

“Look for Odum to do more than his predecessor.”