‘Hypothetical’ Trade Idea for 49ers Involves WR on Same Boat as Samuel

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers isn’t the only NFL wide receiver who could potentially switch teams.

There’s another wideout who performs similar versatility for his team who is now the subject of trade rumblings by his franchise. And like Samuel, he’s on his own rookie deal.

Kadarius Toney of the New York Giants has gone from the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the subject of his own trade possibilities, with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reporting that the Giants are looking to ship their first rounder on Friday, April 22. And one analyst has a “hypothetical” idea involving Toney, the Giants and the 49ers.

‘Hypothetical’ Idea Involving Both Receivers

Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian proposed a list of ideas that would involve a potential trade package for Toney on April 22.

And here’s the thinking he has on what the 49ers could offer for the 6-foot, 193-pound Toney: The No. 61, No. 93 and No. 105 pick.

That’s right, the 49ers send all three of their first three selections come day two of the NFL Draft for Toney.

“A Day 2 pick would certainly appear to be the maximum draft capital Toney could net,” Kasabian writes.

He includes others teams who look like a suitable partner for the Giants: The Atlanta Falcons (who hold four second day of the draft selections), the Green Bay Packers (two second round selections and a third rounder for the 2022 draft) and the Kansas City Chiefs (two second rounders and two third rounders).

However, is Samuel involved in this move? Kasabian only wrote “The 49ers could be in the market for a receiver following Deebo Samuel’s trade request” as his only Samuel reference.

What Has Gone Wrong so Quickly in New York for Toney?

It’s not often that a franchise places someone they drafted in the first round on the trading block so early. Moves like that usually comes in the NBA especially if the opportunity presents itself to land an All-Star talent.

So here we ask: What exactly has gone wrong so quickly in New York for Toney?

Toney has shown flashes of potential. During a three-week span against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, Toney averaged between 12 to 18.9 yards a catch. Included in that trio of games: His 10-catch, 189-yard performance against the division rival Cowboys.

However, he was listed as “inactive” or “did not play” in seven games last season as injuries rattled his NFL debut. But there was another reason as Kasabian pointed out.

“The Giants’ offense being in a tailspin didn’t help matters either, and some questionable decisions were made. For starters, the Giants didn’t throw the ball much down the field, and Toney’s playing time was limited off the bat (five targets in Weeks 1-3),” Kasabian wrote.

Leonard, however, pointed out the reasons why the Giants have become interested in shipping away Toney — even describing him as “high-maintenance.”

“There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries. The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick,” Leonard wrote.

Final Idea Regarding Move

In conclusion, this has the feel for a move that could pair Toney with the disgruntled Samuel. The 49ers, per the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, have no desire to trade their All-Pro.

.@PSchrags on the #49ers potentially trading Deebo Samuel⤵️ "I've texted a lot of the GMs of those teams that are mentioned [to be potential landing spots for Samuel], and they're like, 'They're not trading Deebo Samuel. Kyle would never trade him. He's too important.'” — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) April 21, 2022

But, Samuel is still showing signs he played his final game as a 49er — including sharing this reaction caught on camera that was posted Sunday morning.