49ers Place 2 Key Players on Injured Reserve But Get Boost vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers received more bad news as the team placed tight end Jordan Reed and defensive end Dee Ford on the injured reserve list. Reed filled in as the team’s starting tight end while George Kittle was sidelined, and Ford has not played since Week 1. The moves mean Reed and Ford will miss at least the next three weeks.

There are some signs of life on the injury front with the Niners expecting George Kittle and Deebo Samuel to play against the Eagles. Barring a gameday setback, Samuel will take the field against the Eagles, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated the team will be cautious in how they use the playmaker in Week 4.

“Deebo was our starting receiver last year,” Shanahan noted, per 49ers.com. “He earned that early in the year and we kept it that way most of the year. I don’t expect him to be like that on Sunday. It is his first time back. We’ve got to be smart with that. You see a lot of these injuries around the league and stuff, and that’s kind of what happens when you don’t go to the totally normal process of an offseason that we did. When you have a guy who’s missed a ton with his injury, that makes it even stronger. So, we’ve got to be smart with him. I know he’ll be out there, but it won’t be as his normal, that’s for sure.”

Nick Mullens Will Start at Quarterback vs. Eagles

Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight game as the team ruled out their starting quarterback. Nick Mullens once again gets the start, but Shanahan has indicated on multiple occasions that Garoppolo will regain the job once he is healthy.

“We’ve got to be smart with the guys,” Shanahan added. “If Jimmy could have played this week, he would have been out there.”

As for Kittle, the tight end admitted there was a bit of a disagreement on his status last week. Kittle noted that he would have played in Week 3 if the 49ers allowed him to take the field.

“I feel like I can always play,” Kittle said, per Yahoo Sports. “I felt like I could have played against the Jets but that’s just me. A couple things went into me not playing. A conversation with coach Shanahan, we disagreed. [Playing] just wasn’t the best decision.”

The Niners Activated RB JaMychal Hasty & Promoted CB Jamar Taylor Along With LB Joe Walker From the Practice Squad

The Niners also announced a series of corresponding roster moves with two players heading to the injured reserve list. San Francisco is promoting running back JaMycal Hasty and activating cornerback Jamar Taylor along with linebacker Joe Walker, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan. All three players were previously on the practice squad prior to the Eagles matchup.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert has been ruled out once again along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Despite the numerous injuries, the 49ers offense is starting to get back to full strength, especially once Mostert and Garoppolo return.

