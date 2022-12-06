NFL Insider Clarifies 49ers’ Pursuit of QB Baker Mayfield

Official: Brock Purdy doesn’t have to look over his shoulder and see Baker Mayfield in the same building.

Via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Mayfield will instead suit up for the rival Los Angeles Rams, who claimed him off waivers on Tuesday afternoon, December 6.

Via the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday afternoon, December 6.

Following his release from the Carolina Panthers on Monday, December 5, the former 2018 first overall draft pick Mayfield was immediately labeled as a possible suitor for a San Francisco 49ers team suddenly appearing to need quarterback help following Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a severe foot injury. One report from Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus revealed that the Niners were 25th in the waiver wire order regarding Mayfield.

One report from Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus revealed that the Niners were 25th in the waiver wire order regarding Mayfield, with the Rams at 4th.

But were the 49ers truly involved in going after Mayfield?

Insider Reveals if 49ers Were in Pursuit

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter helped clear the air about Mayfield and a possible linking with the 49ers.

“For what it’s worth, the 49ers did not put in a waiver claim for QB Baker Mayfield, who wound up being claimed by the Rams, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Before Schefter’s report, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the possibility of Mayfield in the Bay Area — indicating that he would be “surprised” if Mayfield came over.

“We look into everything, but that’d surprise me right now,” Shanahan said to the Bay Area media Monday. “We have to discuss more this afternoon, but I’ve always been a fan of his, but I feel real good about our players, and we’ll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we’re at right now.”

And even before Mayfield to the Rams became a done deal, Brandon Aiyuk got to address the Mayfield to 49ers rumor on the “Airing it Out” podcast with former NFL players Orlando Scandrick and T.J. Houshmandzadeh released on Monday.

“I don’t care who on the waiver wire and what they talking about out there, I’m rocking with BP [Purdy] for sure,” Aiyuk responded to both men.

Brandon Aiyuk on "Airing It Out" was asked his thoughts on the Niners bringing in Baker Mayfield and responded: "I don't care who on the waiver wire and what they talking about out there, I'm rocking with BP [Purdy] for sure."

Media React to 49ers Skipping Out on Mayfield

There were those analysts and fans who were all for Mayfield being a 49er before the Rams claimed him.

“Brock Purdy is a fun story but Baker Mayfield is a former #1 pick with playoff experience who has played in Shanahan’s system before,” Jordan Elliott of Niners Nation on SB Nation posted. Elliott was referencing Mayfield playing for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland who ran a 49ers approach on offense and added “It would be negligent on the 49ers part if they didn’t seriously consider finding. a way to bring Mayfield in at this point.”

Meanwhile Josh Callaway of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated Now, who covers Mayfield’s college alma mater, posted that he believed the former Heisman Trophy winner with Oklahoma was the better option over Purdy.

“If you legitimately think the 49ers are better off starting Brock Purdy than picking up Baker Mayfield then you have eliminated yourself from being taken seriously,” Callaway posted.

But after the 49ers opted to pass up Mayfield, The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi was among those chiming in, including sharing his thoughts on how the 49ers should feel about not adding Mayfield.

“The Rams have claimed Baker Mayfield. The 49ers won’t lose sleep over it,” Lombardi said.