Insider Reveals the Rising Prospect the 49ers are ‘Very Impressed’ With

Looks like we now know the first prospect who has climbed up the San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft board.

And the news comes from an NFL insider who says the ‘Niners are “very impressed” with this aspiring NFL player — and has met with this incoming rookie “extensively.”

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Who the 49ers Became Impressed With

Per Tony Pauline on Tuesday, April 19, the 49ers have grown interested in towering Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure with the official start of the draft just nine days away.

Pauline wrote that the 6-foot-3 target, who also starred at the University of Montana in the Football Championship Subdivision realm, has met with several other teams ahead of the draft including the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. But Pauline zeroed in on the extensive interest the 49ers have in Toure.

“Another team showing a lot of interest in Toure is the San Francisco 49ers. The team ran Toure’s pro day drills, met with him extensively, and are very impressed with the Cornhusker receiver,” Pauline wrote.

Toure was a NFL Scouting Combine snub. However, he managed to impress the NFL representatives including the 49ers who watched him perform drills at Nebraska’s Pro Day — which includes watching the tall target accelerate the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.

Since his Pro Day, he’s become a prospect of interest for numerous teams including the 49ers.

Toure has additionally won over reporters who will soon cover him in the league, notably ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler who called him an “intriguing pass-catching prospect for teams that need one.”

An Explanation on Why Toure is Climbing

Pre-draft work is always the rocket boost prospects need to cement their case as a round one through seven option.

In the case of Toure, he wound up using the East/West Shrine game in Las Vegas as his booster, both in practice and during the game.

Here, the former Grizzly and Cornhusker shows his rapid fire feet on the “hesitation release” during a one-on-one drill before the contest held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

Winning at the LOS starts w/ feet. Samori Touré creates separation w/ the hesitation release to gather info & push the CB back w/ his feet. This forces the CB to shoot the wrong hand, locking corner’s hips long enough for Touré to create a comfortable throwing window. pic.twitter.com/nOsu9ZVrDZ — Cory Yates (@CoryRAanalytics) March 27, 2022

He then helped spark the rally for the East squad — by busting out his version of a tornado alley twister:

Samori Toure hit ‘em with the spin cycle for the TD 📺: @ShrineBowl on NFL Network @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/KjUoDHMAlm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2022

Toure then takes advantage of the space he’s given with this second red zone score:

Same connection for East — E.J. Perry to Samori Toure for another touchdown. Once down 25-8, it’s now 25-24 with 1:32 left in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UojQmNO61G — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 4, 2022

Before that contest, Toure established himself as a long strider-type wideout while facing Big 10 competition. In his first taste of Football Bowl Subdivision action, Toure proved he can be just as dynamic as his Montana days.

Chiefs have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Samori Toure (WR, Neb) Long striding WR with build-up speed to get vertical. Understands how to attack leverage from CBs and shows high end body control adjusting to the ball or mid-route. RAC ability once he has the ball pic.twitter.com/LFXb0cAe5R — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) April 11, 2022

Toure may have scored just five times in his ‘Husker tenure. But he delivered his best outing against an Ohio State team always loaded on defensive back talent (four grabs for 150 yards that game)…and out-ran two past highly-rated prospects in former four-star Lathan Ransom and five-star cornerback Tyreke Johnson on this 72-yard scamper:

😏 @HuskerFBNation can score long TDs too Samori Toure takes off for the 72-yard touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/hJRveTuDal — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

Oh, that twister maneuver Toure busted in Vegas? He also hit the projected future first rounder Ransom with that same tactic…resulting in a first and goal to keep Nebraska in the game against the traditional college football heavyweight.

Samori Toure is lighting Ohio State up ‼️‼️ Huskers back within 6 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/tdBh7oqJTE — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 6, 2021

Toure has gone from FCS record breaker who shattered records once held by Randy Moss (mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story), to adjusting to Big 10 play, to becoming a draft climber to now, emerging high on the 49ers’ wish list.

Does this mean Toure goes at No. 61 when S.F. makes its first selection? Pauline says Toure is still a late round pick at best as a day three prospect. But he predicts Toure could go even earlier than his original projection.

“Toure will be drafted at some point during day three. I have a seventh round grade on him, while some teams feel he’ll be off the board as early as round five,” Pauline said.