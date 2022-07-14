Insider Posts Bold Prediction: Key 49ers Unit Looks ‘Deeper’ Than 2019

The month of July sometimes presents “overarching themes” when it comes to NFL thoughts and predictions on the eve of training camp, including the ones involving the San Francisco 49ers.

But one look at the roster top to bottom, and it fuels the reasoning behind the said themes for the 49ers.

In the case of David Lombardi of The Athletic on the morning of Thursday, July 14, the insider shared this telling prediction — how one pivotal 49ers unit “might be deeper” than the 2019 group.

And that group? It’s the one who helps bear responsibility for the NFC title run from three seasons ago.

Insider Dives Into 2022 49ers Defense

Lombardi will be following a new-look 49ers defense that will be without some notable names this fall like Arden Key (Jacksonville Jaguars) and D.J. Jones (Denver Broncos). Key nickelback K’Waun Williams (Broncos) also parted ways via free agency.

However, he has reason to believe that this group won’t just shoot for a return to top three status in the league, but gave this telling prediction:

“Overarching theme to consider as we approach the 2022 season is that, on paper, 49ers defense looks like it might be deeper even than the 2019 unit,” Lombardi tweeted.

Already, one position group looks more talented than last season’s group: The defensive backfield.

“The secondary is certainly way ahead of 2021 talent-wise,” Lombardi said.

And Lombardi’s final take on the defense: “To me it looks like 49ers are counting on a return to top-3 defensively.”

Where This Group Looks Deeper

If the 49ers truly are deeper than the 2019 unit that stormed backfields and quarterbacks to a top 10 ranking, it’s going to start with this reason: The trenches.

Nick Bosa has gone from the rookie to the leading edge rusher following his breakout 2021 season of 15.5 sacks. And now, he gets even more help this fall in the ultra-quick Drake Jackson opposite of him at defensive end. Bosa himself gave this telling take of the incoming rookie out of USC to Lombardi on June 8: “He does things out there that I definitely couldn’t do as a rookie.”

That 2019 unit had Bosa and Arik Armstead manning the edges for the 49ers. Both combined for 19 sacks (Armstead led with 10). Armstead, though, was the longer-framed rusher at 6-foot-7, 290-pounds whereas Bosa was often plugged on the weakside given his first step explosion. Jackson’s arrival is expected to make the edges faster than the ’19 version.

Speaking of Armstead, he had no issue penetrating backfields inside at his less natural spot as the “B” gap defender. He still drew solo matchups and won off the bull rush, mostly because of the attention Bosa had. With two quick rushers next to him, Armstead could be due for a breakout 2022 but there’s another reason for that: The 49ers also have Charles Omenihu for a full season this time, as he’s been plugged inside before with his length, power and pass rushing.

The rotation in the trenches adds to more intrigue — and the belief this group can be even better. Newcomers Hassan Ridgeway and Kemoko Turay come to the 49ers having produced career bests in solo tackles and sacks, respectively. And will now head into the 49er trenches. Then there’s a familiar face back in S.F., who delivered his best season of his career in the 49er uniform: Kerry Hyder.

If Javon Kinlaw stays healthy, or sixth round pick Kalia Davis becomes the “D.J. Jones” of the interior, you’re looking at the most dominating and complete trench unit this season. And even if both aren’t available, undrafted rookie Kevin Atkins could surprise. The Fresno State Bulldog delivered two of his better games against Power 5 competition: Two sacks versus Minnesota and nearly getting the Bulldogs to upset No. 3 Oregon.

Other Areas Where 49ers Look Deeper Than 2019

There’s another area where the ‘Niners could boast one of the top duos in the league: At cornerback.

Before his high ankle sprain, Emmanuel Moseley has established himself as the 49ers’ top cover cornerback who took on the best opposing receiver. Now, Charvarius Ward comes in — and arrives during a time when Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is on top of his game, and in a division featuring a litany of Pro Bowl talent everywhere else. If both stay healthy and better their career production, you could be looking at the best cornerback tandem in the league. And even if one or the other goes down, second-year CB and the hero of the season finale Ambry Thomas can be a strong fill-in.

Safety is another dark horse area that could become a complete group. Jimmie Ward continues to lead this unit and is now surrounded by more speed and route erasers in Ward and Moseley. Then there’s emerging second-year talent Talanoa Hufanga. Add in hard-hitting 2020 Pro Bowler George Odum and this could be a top five safety group.

In the middle, the 49ers still have the league’s elite inside ‘backer at Fred Warner. But this LB group has been labeled No. 1 by Pro Football Focus and now, gets Dre Greenlaw back at full health this time.

Overall, the “overarching theme” of this unit looking better than that NFC title winning one could easily become truth right away.