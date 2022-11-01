49ers Sending Leading Rusher to AFC Contender: Report

Official: There will be a new leading rusher for the San Francisco 49ers by season’s end.

Jeff Wilson, who had handled the ground reins for the 49ers amid injuries to the backfield before the arrival of Christian McCaffrey, is being traded to the Miami Dolphins per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday, November 1.

Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

What are the 49ers getting in return? A late pick per Schefter.

“Compensation update: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins for a 2023 5th-round pick, per source,” Schefter posted.

The move was made nearly an hour before the league’s 4 p.m. Eastern deadline.

Wilson’s Name Heated up as Trade Possibility Following Blockbuster Trade

Four days before the deadline and deal with the ‘Fins, the signs were there by ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler that Wilson was going to be on the move.

“The 49ers have received calls on RB Jeff Wilson and are willing to listen to potential offers, per sources. Wilson is playing well – ranking 11th in rushing with 454 yards – but the arrival of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell’s close return has crowded the backfield,” Fowler tweeted on October 28.

Wilson ends his time with the 49ers with the most rushing yards on the team through eight games at 468 yards. His best game was the 17-carry, 120-yard outing he delivered in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

His yards and carries, though, began to diminish following the blockbuster deal to lure in McCaffrey. The following week against the Atlanta Falcons (plus before McCaffrey’s arrival), Wilson was held to 25 yards on seven carries. Against the Kansas City Chiefs and in the debut of “Run CMC,” Wilson’s yards increased to 54. But against the Rams, Wilson carried the ball four times for 14 yards.

The move to send Wilson to Miami, however, reunites him with some familiar faces down in South Beach. Miami has former NFC champion running back with the 49ers in Raheem Mostert and, of course, is led by former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at head coach.

Wilson became one of two key trades Miami executed on trade deadline day. Outside linebacker/edge rusher Bradley Chubb was acquired via trade nearly an hour before the Wilson move.

Turns out, the move for Miami to get Chubb came with a 49ers attachment.

One of the picks the 49ers used to ultimately acquire Trey Lance is now in Denver, sent there by Miami to acquire Bradley Chubb. What a wild league https://t.co/G1iJVXAZmO — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 1, 2022

What Happens to 49ers Now After Wilson Leaves?

The trade with Miami now does this for the 49ers, and it’s much more than obtaining a later round pick.

It opens up two more roster spots, as noted by The Athletic’s David Lombardi. It also signifies that a past leading rusher for S.F. is on his way back to the active roster.

“The 49ers currently have two open 53-man roster spots after trading Jeff Wilson Jr. One of those will presumably go to Elijah Mitchell, as I don’t think S.F. would make this move if he weren’t scheduled to come off IR for their next game on Nov. 13,” Lombardi tweeted.

Wilson moving on additionally creates this in the 49ers equipment room: His number 22 is now available…which is McCaffrey’s old Panthers number.

“We’ll see if Christian McCaffrey wants #22, which is now available, or if he sticks with the MJ 23 evolution,” Lombardi shared.