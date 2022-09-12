Jimmy Garoppolo Now Suggested to Replace $160 Million Quarterback

Here we go again involving Jimmy Garoppolo.

Even with a restructured contract, accepting less money from the San Francisco 49ers after finding no trade suitors and being given a spot on the sidelines and bench in the rain soaked 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 11, Jimmy G’s name still can’t get away from getting his name attached to a potential trade spot.

And now, one analyst and former NFL linebacker has offered up a suggestion for a suddenly QB needy team.

‘Go Get Jimmy G, Immediately’

For anyone who watched the Dallas Cowboys underperform in the 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they not only saw an inept offense on display, but an unfortunate familiar scene: Their $160 million face of the franchise going down with an injury.

Quarterback Dak Prescott sustained this hit on his right thumb:

Now, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the news that Cowboy fans were hoping not to hear: Surgery is needed.

Jerry Jones tells us Dak Prescott out a few weeks. Injury above joint of his throwing hand. Above the thumb, behind the joint #cowboys pic.twitter.com/9FutH8QSrd — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 12, 2022

The Cowboys were forced to turn to Cooper Rush, who ended his night completing 7-of-13 passes for 64 yards but was sacked twice.

Rush was the only other active signal-caller available from the Cowboys’ active 53-man roster. The Cowboys’ other option outside of Rush is fourth-year veteran and practice squad representative Will Grier.

And that’s where verbose NFL analyst from Fox Sports 1 and Ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho sent this suggestion to the owner and general manager Jones:

“Jerry Jones just said Dak Prescott is out several weeks and needs surgery…Cowboys, go get Jimmy G, immediately,” Acho suggested on Twitter.

Jerry Jones just said Dak Prescott is out several weeks and needs surgery… #Cowboys, go get Jimmy G, immediately. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 12, 2022

For a team suddenly needing depth, plus a veteran presence, Garoppolo’s name once again resurfaces.

Can Dallas Take Garoppolo’s Salary?

Again, losing Prescott for an extensive time means Dallas is losing the QB they’re paying $160 million a year — including $66 million in signing bonus per Spotrac.

As 49er fans remember, Garoppolo was once rewarded with $137.5 million annually, including a base salary of $24.2 million.

Dallas has been known to be big spenders in the era of Jones. But should they make an emergency run at Garoppolo, that means they’ll have to find a way to take on this new salary on Jimmy G’s end: $6.5 million in base salary and his $7 million contract he restructured with the 49ers.

Also per Spotrac, here’s where Dallas stands in cap space: $12,470,937 — giving them the fourth best cap space for the 2022 season.

Are Fans Welcoming the Idea of Jimmy G Embracing the Star?

So how do others feel about Garoppolo wearing the star on his helmet? There are fans who questioned Acho’s idea.

“Why would an NFC conference team that most likely would have battled with Dallas for a wild card playoff spot go ahead and fill their now giant roster hole for them?” one fan asked.

Another fan chimed in blasting the coaching staff, labeling them as the reason why Garoppolo could struggle if lured in.

“If Dallas had a competent offensive coaching staff, with talent to elevate their odds, I’d be ten toes down for this. But this offense right now isn’t even close to being a contending unit. If it struggled like this with Dak, Jimmy G sure as hell ain’t solving it,” the fan said.

One more fan reminded Acho of a similar problem Garoppolo shares with Prescott: Staying healthy.

That would be phenomenal if the '9ers didn't also need a proven,successful starter waiting in the wings as a "back-up QB". Another issue: Jimmy is a starter with an injury problem…so who will back him up? ⏳🧐 @EmmanuelAcho https://t.co/CqC96iHBUQ — Jarr (@JarrDenton) September 12, 2022

Finally, former NFL defensive back Charles James II offered a different suggestion for the Cowboys to Acho: Free agent Cam Newton.

Cam Newton time https://t.co/VOsM7c27rh — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) September 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the man who took over Garoppolo’s old job Trey Lance struggled in his 2022 season debut and took the brunt of the blame for the 49ers’ offensive struggles. Lance ended his day with 13-of-28 passing, 164 yards, one interception and no touchdown passes. He led the team in rushing yards with 54 on the drenched Soldier Field grass. And already, there are those who believe that Garoppolo is re-lurking over Lance’s shoulder.