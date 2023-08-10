Jimmy Garoppolo Gives Strong Reaction to Reuniting With 49ers This Week

Turns out, the first team Jimmy Garoppolo will see in his new digs with the Las Vegas Raiders is the San Francisco 49ers.

Yes, the reunion comes early — and before their Sunday, August 13 contest as the teams will hold joint practices beginning Thursday, August 10. But how does Jimmy G feel about seeing the team that he took to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, then was ultimately released?

“I’m excited, man. It’ll be cool to see some familiar faces, players, coaches,” Garoppolo told the Vegas media before training camp.

In all likelihood, cameras will become fixated on if Garoppolo does have a conversation with general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Or if Garoppolo has interactions with the guys he used to feed the football to in Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.

Is Garoppolo Struggling With the Raiders Already?

It wasn’t the best start for Garoppolo and his new team during the offseason.

For starters, Garoppolo wasn’t involved with the teams’ minicamps due to his lingering foot injury. But then, his status for the 2023 season became in jeopardy when Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk reported on May 27 that Garoppolo failed his physical. The May report left many wondering if Garoppolo was even going to see the field with the Raiders or face being released.

Garoppolo, though, managed to pass his second physical per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on July 23, right before the Raiders started training camp.

There have been some wonder if Garoppolo could get phased and distracted by the sight of his former team out on the same field with him, even for a practice. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels downplayed that notion and says Garoppolo has brought energy to Raiders’ practices this week.

“I think he always has great energy,” McDaniels said. “I think Jimmy is going to feel the same way about how the rest of our team does. He’s excited for our opportunity to go out there and put our best foot forward.

McDaniels Reacts to Facing 49ers, Plus Ex-Garoppolo Teammate Has Message for Garoppolo

While it’s a joint practice, there’s still plenty of intrigue surrounding the 49ers and Raiders for multiple reasons.

For starters, the obvious past Bay Area connection with the Raiders still having a following in Oakland. But additionally, the talent that will be on the practice field including on the Raiders’ side: Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and newcomer Marcus Peters then on the 49ers’s side Samuel, Kittle, Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and others.

“Obviously, today and tomorrow we’re going to find out a little more about our team,” McDaniels said. “I think both teams will compete and do it the right way. I think our team is excited to have somebody else to compete against. Everybody will go out there and compete with a great spirit.”

Eerily, Garoppolo was seen in a red jersey — already giving off the notion he’s still a Niner at heart.

The scene for the 49ers – Raiders joint practice. Jimmy Garoppolo, funny enough, is in a red jersey pic.twitter.com/8tw6cTWDMH — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 10, 2023

Finally, one star defender reacted to the thought of seeing Garoppolo again: Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who shared this to Bally’s NFL insider and The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver ahead of the joint sessions.

“Man I miss Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy, man, so charming and charismatic. His smile, the way he talks to you, he just makes you feel good. I’m definitely gonna intercept him next week, though,” Ward warned on Wednesday, August 9.