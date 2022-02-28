NFL Insider Reveals How ‘Serious’ 49ers Are About Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo

For San Francisco 49ers fans that want to see quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stick around, the latest reports aren’t bringing encouraging news.

For almost a year, the common perception of the 49ers and the 30-year-old QB is that he would be traded this offseason. The selection of Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft was a signal that the 49ers eventually wanted to move on from Jimmy G, and reports and speculation say that is coming soon.

With ESPN insider Adam Schefter saying that San Francisco could keep Garoppolo, there are now conflicting ideas. But for The Athletic 49ers reporter Tim Kawakami, the idea that Jimmy G sticks around is just not realistic.

“The 49ers aren’t seriously thinking about holding onto Garoppolo for another season,” Kawakami wrote. “That might be one version of a negotiating point with other teams, but it’s not realistic and nobody around the league is taking the suggestion literally. Including the 49ers.”

Kawakami initially predicted that the 49ers trading of Garoppolo would be reported by the end of February. That isn’t happening, but the reporter has now updated his timeline.

49ers’ Trade Timeline

It’s worth noting that no trades or free agency deals can be officially announced by teams or the NFL until March 16, when the window begins. However, teams always work before then, and Kawakami still expects a report about the Garoppolo trade before that date.

“After hearing late this week from a league source that things haven’t yet really heated up but are expected to soon,” Kawakami wrote. “My new prediction is that the deal agreement will be finalized by the end of next week and will be reported soon after.”

The article also includes that part of the reason trade talks will “heat up” in the coming weeks is due to the NFL Combine, which starts on March 1 and creates a scenario where all 32 NFL teams have their front offices in the same place.

That certainly makes a lot of sense, and Kawakami is a veteran reporter in the Bay Area. However, his incorrect timeline prediction is also worth taking into account as the Jimmy G trade saga continues.

Schefter Believes Garoppolo Could Stick Around

While Kawakami is committed to his reports, Schefter still believes that Garoppolo leaving San Francisco isn’t a guarantee. In an interview with Ari Meirov, Schefter explained why he isn’t convinced.

“Players love playing with him,” Schefter said before speaking from the Niners’ point of view. “We have him under contract this year at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if we play with him this year, and we lose him after this year, we’re going to get a third-round comp pick back in return… So, are you better, then, playing the season with Jimmy while getting Trey Lance the training that he still needs? Or are you better trading him for—let’s just call it a two, four, and a six? What’s the better alternative?”

It’s a worthwhile point, as letting Lance develop another year behind Garoppolo and then getting a third-round comp pick for the QB does seem like a viable strategy.

But the 49ers are tight on cash. Spotrac says that San Francisco only has $2.95 million available, and new contracts for players like star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will also need to get done this offseason or next. Moving Garoppolo’s contract is one of the best ways to open up that space.