Artist Illustrates 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in Hilarious Ways Until He’s Traded

It’s already June, and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and one fan has taken a creative step when it comes to counting the days until that time finally presents itself.

Portugal artist Rita Carvalho is keeping track of the days on social media by illustrating the 30-year-old in famous – and hilarious – pop culture scenarios. And she will continue to do it every day until he’s traded.

Literally.

“Just for Fun”

According to ABC 7, Carvalho, who goes by the handle @ritaoak_art said that it’s her boyfriend Felipe, who is a 49ers fan, who pushes her to keep up the illustrations, which she started posting on Reddit earlier this year. From there, it jumped platforms and Carvalho started sharing her work on Twitter and Instagram.

“I started doing this just for fun,” Carvalho told ABC.

Now, months in, the artist is getting love from all over.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 1-4: pic.twitter.com/LSu9fU0uf1 — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) March 17, 2022

“I’m blown away because I would never expect it,” she said to NBC Bay Area. “When I started this journey, I was just doing these drawings for fun, one every day because I really like Jimmy. Now we’re here talking and people are loving it, and they want more.”

From “Jurassic Park” to “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” Carvalho has taken Garoppolo on a wild, virtual ride.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 130: pic.twitter.com/CnwsEcpDla — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) June 12, 2022

Jimmy G.: Pet Detective. Or, rather, WR Detective.

A Garoppolo vs. a T-Rex battle would probably end a little messy.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 66: pic.twitter.com/RYaRI84JHF — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) April 9, 2022

Getting some popular meme love in there.

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 117: pic.twitter.com/a6PSvNCMei — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) May 30, 2022

“It’s Always Sunny in San Francisco.”

Drawing Jimmy G every day until he gets traded. Day 111: pic.twitter.com/UiKLDQkXjc — Rita Oak (@ritaoak_art) May 24, 2022

If Garoppolo decides that this football thing isn’t working out to well for him, he can always play the new “Old Spice” guy.

“We’ll See How Many More You Have to Draw”

The man of the hour even responded to Carvalho’s work in April. .@ritaoak_art look who I spoke with! @JimmyG_10 has this message for you! Also, thanks for bringing the @warriors collab to life! #BayAreaUnite Rita's full story via @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/c84QX4qTDC https://t.co/hQWOu31XFX pic.twitter.com/vdAwq0tbXe — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 22, 2022