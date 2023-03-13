Jimmy Garoppolo Leaving 49ers Sparks Strong Reactions From Vegas Media

Sin City had a heavy sports chatter day on Monday, March 13 — as Jimmy Garoppolo became a Las Vegas resident.

The veteran San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed with the Las Vegas Raiders per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. His new deal is worth three-years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The move not only ends a six season run in the Bay Area, but a polarizing one that included: Trips to the NFC title game, a Super Bowl appearance but a tenure that was marred with injuries and became the center of a 2022 trade possibility. Equally polarizing? The reaction from the market that will soon cover Garoppolo.

Former NFL DB for 49ers Among Reactions

There was a mix of praise and underwhelming reactions for Garoppolo heading over to the Silver and Black. Among the reactions? Las Vegas sports radio personality and past 49er Mark McMillian — who also suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Lawd have mercy Jimmy G to the Raiders 😯 — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) March 13, 2023

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, though, gave a more excited reaction to the transaction.

Fellow LVRJ Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore was asked his thoughts on the Garoppolo deal. He called it a “moderate upgrade” over recently released Derek Carr.

“If he stays healthy he’s a moderate upgrade over Carr who costs you $44M-ish or so over the next two years rather than the $73 million Carr was going to make, and $67 million(if he plays that third season) rather than $121 million. That is money the @Raiders can now allocate elsewhere,” Bonsignore shared.

However, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, who covers the Raiders for the online outlet, called the move “Plan OK” for the Raiders.

Like we said, not Plan A. But Plan OK.

Raiders will still draft a QB. https://t.co/Lr9IpLNxHC — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 13, 2023

Tafur wasn’t the only one from The Athletic who sounded off on the move.

‘Big Picture’ For Garoppolo Revealed by Insider

The Raiders had been mentioned as a team that would consider pivoting to the NFL Draft to find the replacement for the four-time Pro Bowler Carr, with the Raiders potentially using the No. 7 selection they hold to turn to their QB of the future. Raiders insider Tashan Reed, however, revealed the “big picture” involving the Raiders and Jimmy G.

“Big picture, this relieves the pressure on the Raiders’ front office to take a quarterback in the first round,” Reed wrote. “They’ll still likely take a rookie to develop for the future at some point in the draft — Garoppolo isn’t a viable long-term option if the Raiders are serious about competing one day — but they don’t have to force it now.”

Reed then dove into what adding Garoppolo means for the Silver and Black — and if it changes their Super Bowl hopes.

“Not much has changed. The Raiders weren’t anywhere close to being a title contender last season with Carr, who’s better than Garoppolo, because the roster is deeply flawed,” Reed stated. “The offensive line and all three levels of the defense remain issues. The Raiders have to do much more work to improve in those areas — and build overall depth throughout the roster — before the Raiders should be considered a likely playoff team.”