49ers’ GM Responds to Christian McCaffrey, Rams Rumors

Christian McCaffrey cost the San Francisco 49ers four draft picks to acquire in trade on Thursday, October 20, but the two-time All-Pro running back could have landed elsewhere in the NFC West.

McCaffrey might be suiting up for the Niners’ biggest rival in the division if general manager John Lynch hadn’t made his move. Lynch offered enough draft capital to beat the Los Angeles Rams to the punch.

The GM has spoken about the Rams involvement in the McCaffrey sweepstakes and what winning the race means for the 49ers moving forward.

Lynch Sees Trade As Key to Division Win

While he stayed focused on how the 49ers could land one of the NFL’s premier dual-threat backs, Lynch was aware of interest from the Rams. He expressed relief about beating an old foe and also mapped out how the McCaffrey trade can help the Niners win the West, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Asked Lynch if part of this was the 49ers just having to keep McCaffrey away from the Rams. Lynch, after a slight pause and a smile: "I'm glad he's not there." https://t.co/0RpKngWqcX — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) October 21, 2022

Lynch should be glad he got the McCaffrey deal over the line first. The Rams beat the 49ers to the division crown in 2021, leading to a home playoff game for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Winning the division also allowed the Rams to host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Home advantage proved crucial as Lynch watched the team he helped build lose 20-17.

Being so close yet so far from the Super Bowl surely prompted the Niners to go all in for McCaffrey. Going all in is the best way to describe the bumper trade package Lynch put together for the Carolina Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Full terms:

— The #49ers get star RB Christian McCaffrey.

— The #Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024. Massive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

The Rams couldn’t match this offer because of what they’d already traded for another running back, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones: “The Panthers pitted the Rams and Niners against one another as the two teams continue to battle for NFC West — and NFC, and NFL — dominance. The 49ers’ ability to include a 2023 fourth-round pick took them over the top, as the Rams had traded their 2023 fourth last year to acquire Sony Michel.”

Adding a fourth-rounder to the mix gave the Niners the decisive edge in trade talks. Those conversations began after the 49ers beat the Panthers 37-15 at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5.

Lynch revealed he was quick to open a line of communication with the Panthers out of fear the Rams might steal a march, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:

Lynch said SF started talking trade w/ Panthers immediately after Week 5 matchup. Said he wanted a fast deal, before Rams jumped in "I was trying to because I know their propensity to come in late and go big. I was trying to get it done before, but that wasn't going to happen." — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 21, 2022

Working quickly made sense since the Rams have earned a reputation for being fast movers in the trade market. Deals for Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in recent years helped put the team over the hump in its Super Bowl push.

The 49ers want a similar jolt from McCaffrey’s arrival and there’s one reason to believe he’ll deliver.

McCaffrey the Consistent Workhorse 49ers Need

Signing McCaffrey gives the 49ers something the team has lacked, notably, a legitimate 1,000-yard rusher. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, it’s been a while since the franchise had one of those:

Here’s some of the consistency that SF hopes to get with Christian McCaffrey: Kyle Shanahan is in his 6th year as 49ers’ HC and the Niners have had a different leading rusher in each of his first five seasons. The 49ers haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore in 2014. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

The 49ers’ lack of 1,000-yard runners is a surprise considering head coach Kyle Shanahan’s famed zone-based ground schemes. His system has turned several unheralded backs into productive players at the pro level, but Shanahan has never had a runner with McCaffrey’s complete skill set.

He topped the 1,000-yard plateau on the ground twice during a three-season spell with the Panthers when McCaffrey didn’t miss a single regular season game. This is important history for the 49ers amid concerns about McCaffrey’s ability to stay healthy. The concern is legitimate after shoulder and ankle injuries landed the 26-year-old on injured reserve in each of the last two seasons.

Lynch took it as a positive sign McCaffrey’s started all six games for the Panthers this season. The former strong safety who became a Hall of Famer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos told KNBR’s Jake Hutchinson how McCaffrey has “re-established that health” this year.

John Lynch said 49ers feel like Christian McCaffrey has “re-established” that he’s healthy this season, pointed towards his pristine health record at Stanford pic.twitter.com/yaHkIDma6B — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) October 21, 2022

Staying on the field will help McCaffrey remind people how often he can change games. He’s a tough runner, an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield and one of the better pass protectors in the league at his position.

It’s no wonder the Rams were keen, just like Lynch was right to give up a lot for somebody set to play his best football with Shanahan calling plays.