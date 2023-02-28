49ers Breakout Defender is a ‘Big Part of us Moving Forward,’ GM Says

It was two years ago in Indianapolis when San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch discovered one of his late round finds — one who would eventually elevate his way to the starting lineup and become a pivotal part of the league’s best defense this past season.

Now in 2023 and back in Indy for the NFL Scouting Combine, Lynch has let it be known fifth round cornerback find Deommodore Lenoir is “going to be a big part of us moving forward.”

Lynch addressed the media at the annual showcase involving NFL Draft hopefuls. Lenoir two years ago arrived to Lucas Oil Field as a 5-foot-11 corner out of Oregon hoping a GM or NFL team would take notice of his versatile skillset. Since then, Lenoir emerged as one of the 49ers’ prized late round findings from that ’21 class — becoming the interception king during the 49ers’ 2022 season playoff run. Lynch himself raved about the emergence of pick No. 172.

“One of my favorite things when I was a player, now as a general manager, is to watch players have breakthroughs,” Lynch said as transcribed by 49ers Webzone. “I think this was a breakthrough year for Deommodore. We believed in him as a player coming in. It’s a hard position to play. It’s a hard position to get thrown into a fire.”

Lenoir Showed Skills That 49ers Drafted Him for

When Lenoir came into the league, his draft evaluation by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com described him as a “Compact corner with short arms, but often makes up for it with a high degree of physicality.” He also had the toughness and physicality in challenging wide receivers in the first five yards, then become a bully at the catch point.

But one other tidbit Zierlein pointed out: “Ball skills like a wideout with leaping high-point and one-handed grabs.”

And that came in handy against the Dallas Cowboys when his “hyena instincts” kicked in facing Michael Gallup. But Lynch revealed what he believes was the “coolest” part of Lenoir’s development.

“The coolest thing about him, he kind of broke through that, and it wasn’t easy. There’s another corner on the other side in Mooney [Charvarius Ward] that people really respect. So they were going to go at the other guy,” Lynch said.

And as teams threw away from Ward, Lenoir ended up leading S.F. in picks during the playoffs. And despite the NFC title game loss, Lenoir and Ward took on two 1,000-yard wide receivers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown and delivered this result: A combined two catches for 16 yards on six targets their side.

“[Lenoir] withstood some adversity where people were coming after him, and the only way to put out that fire is to start making plays,” Lynch said. “And by the end, I wasn’t so sure in some cases, that they were throwing it at Mooney. So I think that speaks a lot about the fortitude, both mentally and physically, of Deommodore.”

Lynch also believes the Oregon star and fifth round find can only add more versatility to the 49ers defense moving forward.

“The coolest thing is he’s got some flex where he can play outside and inside, so he gives us a lot of versatility there. We’re really proud of the young man. He’s going to be a big part of us moving forward,” Lynch proclaimed.

49ers Plan to Lure Back UFA DB

Meanwhile, Lynch addressed the future of one 49ers unrestricted free agent in the defensive back room. He believes Tashaun Gipson has one more season left in him with the 49ers.

“I think he wants to play and we’d like to have him back,” Lynch said via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Gipson originally was a practice squad signing before moving into one of the starting safety spots next to Talanoa Hufanga. Gipson responded by delivering a team-high five interceptions in the regular season and delivering his most pass breakups of eight since 2019 while with the Houston Texans.

The veteran was on a one-year, $1.12 million contract with the 49ers and will turn 33 in August.