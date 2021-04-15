Fields to 49ers Hype Builds, Former All Pro Says SF Has Reached Decision

Joe Thomas may be retired from the NFL, but he’s far from hanging it up when it comes to making predictions. On Wednesday, April 14, he extended those predictive powers, however accurate they may be, to the San Francisco 49ers and the team’s third pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Thomas, a former star offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns and host of the Thomahawk Show on Apple Podcasts, took to Twitter Wednesday to offer his take on the only question that really matters to football fans in the Bay Area right now: Which quarterback will the 49ers draft to lead the franchise into the future?

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

For Thomas, the choice is clear. In fact, he is so confident the team will pick up Ohio State QB Justin Fields that he went ahead and instructed his quarter of a million followers to “Save this tweet.”

In 15 days, Thomas will be proven very right, or very wrong.

Fields Throws at Second Pro Day, 49ers Attend

Much was made about the fact that the 49ers opted to get an up close look at Alabama QB Mac Jones last month when they could have stood on the sideline for Fields’ first pro day.

The decision fed into the idea that Jones was the leader in the clubhouse to be selected third in the draft, but that notion has been increasingly questioned and torn down in recent days.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on the NFL Network earlier this week that both Fields and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance would incorporate drills and throws specific to 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s practices, along with more standard pro day activities, into their public workouts.

Justin Fields and Trey Lance are both expected to incorporate Kyle Shanahan staples into their second pro days, giving the #49ers the best look possible at their options for the No. 3 pick. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2GV4FCqWXd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2021

Lance has also been linked the 49ers and will host a second pro day on April 19. Fields completed his second showcase Wednesday, for which Shanahan was on hand.

49ers DE Bosa Makes Clear His Draft Preference in Instagram Post

Elite edge rusher and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa made no secret of who he hopes the team will select when it finds itself on the clock Thursday, April 29.

Also a former Ohio State standout, Bosa on Wednesday posted a photograph to the “story” section of his Instagram account (@nbsmallerbear), which featured 49ers brass watching Fields perform at his pro day.

Bosa authored no comments on the photo, nor did he add any further context to either the story thread or his main Instagram page. However, he did tag Ohio State Football as part of the post, sending an unmistakable message of who he would prefer the next quarterback of the 49ers to be.

The third-year defensive end, who is coming off of an ACL injury last season, is clearly on the same page as Thomas — who has now officially joined the growing list of media experts and NFL personalities who see the selection of Fields as the kick off to a new era in 49ers football.