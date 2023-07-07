‘Decisive’ 49ers UDFA Signing Predicted to Become a 2023 Camp Star

When the San Francisco 49ers reconvene for full team activities for the week of July 24, many fans will be fixated on Christian McCaffrey taking handoffs for his first official 49ers training camp.

However, 49ers analyst Kyle Madson of Niners Wire on USA Today urged fans on Thursday, July 6, to prevent themselves from overlooking one other backfield addition described on the “decisive” side who’s preparing for his first July/August period with the Niners: Undrafted rookie running back Khalan Laborn.

‘Don’t Sleep’ Analyst Says

Laborn, who comes to the Niners out of Marshall but began with Florida State, is obviously facing his own odds of moving up in the 49ers’ backfield. After all, it’s considered one of the deeper, more talented, units on the Niners and outside of McCaffrey, the team is cluttered with other intriguing options like 2021 lead rusher Elijah Mitchell, 2022 third rounder Ty Davis-Price and last season’s camp star Jordan Mason.

Regarding the latter back, he came as an undrafted free agent himself before solidifying a final roster spot. Hence why Madson believes it’s best to take Laborn seriously or having a similar journey.

“Don’t sleep on any undrafted rookie running back with the 49ers,” Madson began.

Laborn is also arriving to the Bay Area on the rejuvenated side following his brief appearance with the Thundering Herd — where he redeemed himself from past wrongs involving him.

“Laborn had a tumultuous college career. He redshirted in 2017, got hurt early in 2018, was minimally productive in 2019, and then got dismissed from the team in 2020 for a violation of team rules,” Madson wrote. “He transferred to Marshall for his final year of college eligibility and took off. He posted 1,513 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 302 carries for the Herd. He also caught 16 balls for 116 yards.”

The 24-year-old only managed to have two seasons of action with FSU and scored four touchdowns — all in 2019. He arrived to Tallahassee as a prized five-star prospect for the 2017 class, and came to FSU alongside future Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers.

As for what the undrafted free agent brings to the Niners, Madson gave this brief scouting report.

“Laborn is a decisive runner with good balance and shiftiness in the open field,” Madson said.

The 49ers analyst ended by writing down: “Don’t be surprised if he’s a star in camp and the preseason.”

Was Laborn Only UDFA Selection?

Among UDFA options for the 2023 class, Laborn was the lone representative picked by Madson as an under the radar option to watch.

But, Laborn wasn’t alone in the UDFA department by Madson — as he pointed out 2022 undrafted rookie Marcelino McCrary-Ball as another one worth watching once the 49ers start training camp. The second-year pro out of Indiana, Madson writes, will likely be locked in for the battle of the strongside “Sam” linebacker spot on the 49ers’ defense.

“He may not have the size the team wants from a Sam LB who will be on the field mostly to defend the run,” Madson began. “But he’s a super intriguing athlete whose familiarity with the 49ers defense could give him an inside track to a special teams job.

But there’s more involving McCrary-Ball that Madson points could award him with a final roster spot.

Madson: “And potentially [McCrary-Ball can be] a long-term development as a replacement for Dre Greenlaw if the 49ers get priced out of Greenlaw’s services when he becomes a free agent after the 2024 season.”