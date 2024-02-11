How Taylor Swift Propelled Kristin Juszczyk to Fashion Icon Status

Kristin Juszczyk developed quite a reputation for the glitzy custom game day outfits she’d wear to San Francisco 49ers games to support her Pro Bowl husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk. But, this season she began to lend her fashion design talents to other wives and girlfriends across the NFL.

But, pop sensation Taylor Swift‘s entrance into the NFL’s sorority of wives and girlfriends, alongside Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, helped the Kristin Juszczyk gain international acclaim. And a lucrative partnership.

Juszczyk designed, and gifted Swift a puffy winter coat, created using elements of Kelce’s Chiefs jersey for Kansas City’s frigid AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Britany, had previously worn a similar design by Juszczyk. But, it was Swift’s Kelce jacket that almost instantly went viral across the internet and social media.

Taylor Swift Didn’t Even Request the Chiefs Jacket

During an interview with People, Juszczyk revealed that neither Swift nor anyone from her team requested the now famous jacket for the game. Rather, Juszczyk pitched the idea of a Kelce themed jacket to Brittany Mahomes, who has become friendly with Swift from attending Chiefs games together.

“I asked Brittany, ‘Hey, I would be honored to just be able to make something for Taylor. Would you be able to pass it along? Like zero pressure whatsoever. I don’t expect her to wear it. It would just be an honor to gift it to her.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, of course,'” Kristin told People.

Juszczyk says that she took a best guess of Swift’s measurements, got down to work, and shipped off the jacket.

And, so, Mahomes and Swift arrived in matching No. 87 and No. 15 puffer jackets to the Chiefs’ eventual 26-7 victory over Miami.

“Seeing her in it at first was just such a pinch-me moment that she actually wore it,” Juszcyk admits. “But to me, it was like, ‘Oh my God, it fits her so well. I can’t believe it fits her.’

“I’m so grateful for her. I feel like she’s single-handedly catapulted my career. So I’m extremely grateful for her. And just the amount of support that she gives women and small businesses. I mean, how could you not love Taylor?”

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs weren’t the only winners on January 13, as on January 30, Juszczyk put pen to paper on a licensing agreement with the NFL to design clothing using the league’s logos for men and women.

More than Just NFL Puffer Jackets

Long before Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes strutted into Arrowhead Stadium wearing Kristin Juszczyk’s custom jackets, she began forging a career in the competitive fashion design industry.

A former real estate agent, Juszcyk pivoted to fashion design, following her passion, and carving out a niche that wouldn’t be tied to a state’s laws or certifications. And, so, Origin, Juszczyk’s line was launched and now has more than 6,000 followers on instagram.

“I always say that you don’t go to Origin if you’re just looking for a white tee-shirt and plain leggings,” Kristin told Niners Nation. “You’re going for that signature piece that people ask, ‘Oh my god, where did you get that? That’s so unique.’ That was the overall brand I wanted.

“A lot of my line that I’m coming out with, in my eyes, is very unisex. My fashion is very oversized clothing, and even my hoodies that we’re launching are unisex. There are no men’s sizes, and there are no female sizes. It’s just unisex sizing.”

Now, Juszczyk will get to expand her horizons into the NFL world, right alongside her husband.