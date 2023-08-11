49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gives Jimmy Garoppolo Rare Comparison to a Team Legend

Turns out, there’s no animosity between Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach and the quarterback he coached from 20177 to 2022 reunited during the team’s joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their preseason contest on Sunday, August 13 in Sin City. Garoppolo had his well-publicized split with the team that once gave him a hefty $137.5 million deal, even admitting to reporters on Thursday, August 10 how awkward it was drafting Trey Lance in the top five in 2021. Yet, he still has done his part to show respect for the franchise — calling them “my brothers” in the same presser.

Bad blood? Nah — there only were good words/vibes from the 49ers regarding Jimmy Garoppolo and vice versa. pic.twitter.com/5yGyWCPQxq — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 10, 2023

But how did Shanahan feel about Jimmy G? Especially in an era that saw a multitude of high and low moments? The head coach, surprisingly, compared him to one franchise legend in looking back at Garoppolo’s run.

“I think he was the best quarterback here in about 20 years since Steve Young,” Shanahan said during his media session. “[He] has an unbelievable record and every time he played and stayed healthy we were in the Super Bowl of the NFC Championship game.”

There’s no denying that Garoppolo, when healthy, was the QB helping spearhead those runs to the NFC title and conference championship game. But this is the same Young who earned seven Pro Bowl nods, won three Super Bowls and was the 49ers’ last Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Shanahan Shared ‘Overblown’ Part of Garoppolo

Again, Shanahan spent his Thursday addressing not only the past with Garoppolo, but also diving into what he called was an “overblown” thing involving the 49ers’ passer: The rhetoric used back in January 2023 in detailing how the 49ers weren’t going to bring back Garoppolo.

“I think Jimmy was unbelievable for us,” Shanahan said. “He won lots of games. I think that was a simple question. Is there a scenario where he’ll be back here next year and I gave a common sense answer – ‘No.’ I think that was a little overblown, on trying to be a shot at him or anything.

The head coach concluded with: “We knew he wasn’t going to be coming back from his standpoint or ours, financially and everything.”

Shanahan helped cleared the air that the decision to part ways with Garoppolo had more to do with money and not play.

How Did the 49ers Fare Against Their Former QB on Friday?

Before officially practicing, Garoppolo shared this moment with the man who took over for Jimmy G while on their way to the NFC title game.

Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, Garoppolo delivered a “sharp” day while sharing the field with his former teammate Brock Purdy.

“Both Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo sharp to open 11-on-11s against their respective teams’ first-team defenses,” Lombardi shared.

Yesterday’s theme carries over. Both Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo sharp to open 11-on-11s against their respective teams’ first-team defenses. Jakobi Meyers chunk gain for the Raiders. Aiyuk, Samuel and McCaffrey first downs for 49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

But then there was one highlight on Jimmy G’s end: He hit a former 49er wide receiver for the score.

“Jimmy Garoppolo hits fellow former 49er DeAndre Carter for a TD to cap first red-zone period try,” Lombardi posted. “Out pattern beat Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.”

Jimmy Garoppolo hits fellow former 49er DeAndre Carter for a TD to cap first red-zone period try. Our pattern beat Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 11, 2023

And, via Lombardi, Purdy wound up getting picked off twice in the 49ers’ joint practice…with one pick landing into the hands of Bay Area native and Raiders newcomer Marcus Peters.