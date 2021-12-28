49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Reacts to John Lynch ‘Like’ Tweet News

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is never seen pulling out his cell phone, typing something in less than 280 characters or pressing the icons that says “like” and “retweet.”

Shanahan is one of the few NFL coaches who doesn’t use Twitter or social media in general. And, in the wake of the controversy surrounding 49ers general manager John Lynch over a negative Jimmy Garoppolo tweet he pressed the “like” button on, Shanahan addressed that in his media session with the Bay Area media on Monday, December 27.

‘That’s Why I Don’t Have Things Like That’

Here’s why Lynch caught the wrong kind of attention on the social media giant:

This Twitter interaction occurred following the 49ers’ 20-17 road loss to the Tennessee Titans — a game that saw Garoppolo throw for 322 yards but also threw two interceptions.

Lynch, however, claimed he hit the button on accident while sitting in church, saying on his personal Twitter account “Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass with my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Shanahan was asked what his thoughts were on Lynch “like” gate. Shanahan is a believer that Lynch is an ardent supporter of every 49er including Garoppolo and felt there is no need for the 49ers GM to address it as a team.

“I don’t know if he did, but no, I don’t think that has to (address it),” Shanahan said via 49ers Web Zone. “I think everyone in this building knows John pretty well. And as soon as you read a tweet like that, I don’t think one person who knows John thinks that he did that. They’re wondering how he messed that up.”

From there, Shanahan finally explained why he hasn’t created a Twitter account, or is interested in one.

“That’s why I don’t have things like that,” Shanahan said. “I would probably do the same on accident.”

Lynch did un-like the tweet regarding Garoppolo, by the way.

Shanahan Pleased With Garoppolo’s Performance Despite Loss

Despite the two-interception night, Shanahan said he wasn’t discouraged by his quarterback’s play. He cited the two long drives Garoppolo helped put together as positives in the three-point loss.

“Yeah, just overall. I thought the first drive was great. I think that the last drive, going 96 yards with five minutes left, down seven points on the road when things haven’t been perfect, when you have a long drive like where you got a chance to go to overtime, I thought that was one of the bigger moments of our year if we could have come through with it and finished there in the end,” Shanahan said.

He also wasn’t upset about one Garoppolo mistake during the game.

“I thought the interception in the end zone, it was the right decision by Jimmy, that’s where the ball is supposed to go,” Shanahan said. “We got the one-on-one with George (Kittle), but obviously the corner had played it so well that I didn’t think it was that hard to see, so Jimmy needed to throw it away. Instead he tried to give it to George and obviously the corner had played it way too well.”

Plan Now With Garoppolo Hurt

Multiple reports on Monday revealed Garoppolo played the game with an injured thumb. David Lombardi of The Athletic posted a clip on Monday evening of when Garoppolo was favoring his thumb.

Now, Garoppolo has what was described as a “tear” and “fracture” by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Shanahan and the 49ers are monitoring the situation, with the head coach saying “hopefully it’ll get better” by Wednesday. But if not, it’ll be rookie Trey Lance behind center against the Houston Texans.