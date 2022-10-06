Kyle Shanahan Not ‘Concerned’ About Forgotten All-Pro

Kyle Shanahan had no problem getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back on track when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 in Week 4.

Jimmy G was on form thanks to the way Shanahan designed a gameplan that put the ball into the hands of wide receiver Deebo Samuel early and often. Samuel made six catches, but one other All-Pro target was all but forgotten in the passing game.

Shanahan isn’t worried, though, because he believes the issue “will take care of itself.”

Forgotten All-Pro Still Waiting to Re-Emerge

George Kittle is still waiting for his 2022 NFL season to spring into life. A groin injury delayed his start to the campaign, and the three-time Pro Bowl tight end has made just six catches since returning against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Shanahan isn’t sounding alarm bells just yet. The 42-year-old told reporters “we definitely want to get him the ball more, but it’s something we’re not that concerned about,” per 95.7 The Game:

“Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass. We definitely want to get him the ball more, but not something we’re concerned about.” Kyle Shanahan is confident that George Kittle will get rolling in the passing game as the season goes on. 💯 pic.twitter.com/xfQnso2fau — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 5, 2022

Wisely, Shanahan also stressed the importance of Kittle getting back into the swing of things after his untimely injury layoff. Repetition is important, especially at this stage of a season, when players are still shaking off the rust from months of down time.

Shanahan was also keen to point out the other aspects of Kittle’s game that make him a key part of the Niners’ offense. Specifically, the 6’4″, 250-pounder’s ability to block and move people in the running game.

It’s a talent Kittle showed off against the Rams when he flattened outside linebacker Terrell Lewis. The block was highlighted by Brad of TheSFNiners.com:

49ers George Kittle is a bully on the football field pic.twitter.com/00XzwXNTRx — Brad (@Graham_SFN) October 5, 2022

Kittle’s ability to move people in space makes him vital to the success the zone-stretch running plays and quick screens Shanahan loves to call. It becomes a problem when blocking assignments form the majority of the workload for a receiver who has posted two 1,000-yard seasons on Shanahan’s watch.

More Involvement Needed in the Passing Game

Kittle has to be one of Garoppolo’s primary options on most, if not all, pass plays. He’s too productive a target to be left in to help the offensive line.

Unfortunately, the latter has been happening too often during recent games, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area:

In two games, George Kittle has been kept in to block on pass plays a total of six times (three times in each game), via @PFF. He has been targeted nine times and has six receptions for 52 yards. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 4, 2022

Injuries up front have put extra onus on Kittle to be a blocker. Losing dominant left tackle Trent Williams to a high ankle sprain has robbed the 49ers of their best pass protector.

While Mike McGlinchey has thrived at right tackle in Williams’ absence, Kittle has been needed on the left. He’s spent enough time there to prompt this tongue-in-cheek riff on a famous scene from Moneyball by Josh Larky of The 33rd Team:

“Billy, this is George Kittle. He’s an elite route runner, maybe the most dangerous TE in NFL history after the catch, and he’s a fiery competitor. His defect is he now plays left tackle.” pic.twitter.com/L7bvx2gltO — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) October 4, 2022

Garoppolo needs the extra help in protection, but he’d be more appreciative if Kittle is working between the numbers as a pass-catcher. That’s where the six-year pro has often been his most effective.

The deep middle of the field is where Kittle worked toward when he got behind inside linebackers Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner against the Rams. Garoppolo found his safety valve for a 20-yard gain highlighted by David Lombardi of The Athletic:

Reintegrating George Kittle into the passing game: We know that 85 and Garoppolo have good rapport — and sometimes it’ll take that. Kittle’s first catch came with some excellent timing between the two: pic.twitter.com/qdBh2jxSwH — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 5, 2022

Plays like these are how Kittle caught 88 passes in 2018 and tallied 85 receptions a year later. Shanahan is right to trust that familiarity will serve as an accelerant for getting Kittle back up to speed.

The coach designing a few more concepts that play to Kittle’s strengths will also force the issue, rather than leave the 49ers merely relying on time and fate.