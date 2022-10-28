Kyle Shanahan Says 49ers are ‘Most Likely’ to Add to Needed Group

Kyle Shanahan has made it the norm to open his press conferences with an injury report. However, two of the names he called on the Friday, October 28 listing represent a suddenly needed area: Wide receiver.

Already, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has ruled out Deebo Samuel, as the 2021 All-Pro had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the week of practice. However, the 49ers’ most towering option and No. 3 wideout Jauan Jennings has been listed as questionable.

Shanahan already believes the Niners will have to add to this suddenly needed group with their road trip against the Los Angeles Rams on the horizon.

Shanahan’s Likely Plan

The sixth-year head coach is hopeful Jennings — also dealing with his own hamstring issue — can suit up for the Rams contest on Sunday, October 30.

“Still hoping to get Jauan,” Shanahan mentioned to the Bay Area media. He additionally included how he was “still hoping to get [cornerback Jason] Verrett (coming back from an ACL tear), but we’ve been preparing that way accordingly.”

But the question got asked: Will you have to elevate another receiver from the practice squad?

“Most likely,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how Jauan is tomorrow to see whether we have to do one or two, but most likely.”

Samuel is one of four 49ers ruled out for their contest at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Potential Candidates Who Could Get Elevated

The 49ers have three options they can turn to in the event Jennings isn’t a full go in this battle of teams looking to stay in the race for the NFC West title.

There’s a size option, a veteran presence with playoff experience and a fifth-year wideout as options. Here’s who the 49ers can elevate from practice squad if needed:

Tay Martin: The rookie out of Oklahoma State may be the top size option if Shanahan and the 49ers pivot to height if there’s no Jennings.

Martin stands at 6-foot-3, 185-pounds. Martin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds but played in a pass-happy attack in Stillwater, Oklahoma for Oklahoma State University.

“He is quicker than fast and lacks elite wheels to simply blow by defenders, but he has good football speed,” was one excerpt from NFL Draft Buzz, who also described him as a savvy route runner. Eric Galko of the Shrine Bowl labeled Martin “one of the most underrated WRs in the country” while playing for the Cowboys.

One of the more underrated WRs in the country is Tay Martin (@_Taymartin1) of @CowboyFB. Accounts for 30+% of the rec yards on the team, and for a 6'3 receiver, routes and separation like the one below + great ball skills makes him a versatile WR at the next level. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/ztiYGweVEB — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) November 6, 2021

Willie Snead: The eight-year veteran has loads of game experience, including playoffs.

He’s started in 48 of the 96 games he’s played in, catching a total of 279 career passes according to Pro Football Reference.

Snead was already elevated once before — the Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With Samuel out, it additionally opens up one of the slot wideout spots. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is a prime fit for that role. Snead could also add a downfield blocking presence for Christian McCaffrey when he’s not lined up as a receiver.

The 49ers may have signed Willie Snead to be primarily a run blocking WR. He was an effective blocker for the Ravens zone read running game. #83 on the arc zone read. pic.twitter.com/j6Uz2kHdaC — Rich (@richjmadrid) August 6, 2022

Malik Turner: If the 49ers want to return to size especially if Jennings can’t play, the 6-foot-2 Turner could be an option.

Turner has already seen three games with the 49ers this season: The Week 1, 4 and 5 contests. However, Turner has mainly been utilized as a special teamer with 50 total snaps there. He has, though, shown some shiftiness before:

Malik Turner goes 61 on this impressive catch and run 🔥 📺: #WASvsDAL on NBC

📱: https://t.co/RVn6kdfzlm pic.twitter.com/zvEO2DYhQJ — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2021

However, unless Shanahan and the 49ers have an open special teams spot, Snead and Martin are the best case scenario candidates to be elevated against a stout Rams defense.