Kyle Shanahan Breaks Silence on 3 Possible Defensive Coordinators After Steve Wilks Firing

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged three possible in-house candidates for defensive coordinator after the sudden firing of Steve Wilks on Wednesday.

That’s 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, linebackers coach Johnny Holland, and defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks. Shanahan talked about their coaching credentials on Wednesday but didn’t commit to anything in the wake of Wilk’s firing three days after a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m going to talk to all these guys. I haven’t really talked. I just did this with Steve about an hour ago and haven’t got a chance to meet with all these guys. But all of them will have a chance,” Shanahan told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday. “I’m not going to specify anyone in particular this early.”

Kocurek has been an integral part of the 49ers defense since 2019 — a stretch that includes two Super Bowl appearances and four NFC Championship Game appearances. He helped the 49ers rank at the top of the league in 2022 for yards and points allowed per game — neither of which happened in 2023.

“I think it’s always a possibility for him, but I know what Kris majors in,” Shanahan said. “I know what he loves to do. His passion is D-Line. He doesn’t go outside of that a lot. But Kris is a [expletive] of a coach and he’s capable of doing a lot.”

As for Bullocks, he’s been with the 49ers since 2017 as a defensive backs coach the entire time. His unit tied for first in interceptions for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“D.B.’s done a great job for us here over the years. He’s a coach that I have a lot of respect for,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan didn’t elaborate on Holland but said “I’ve been around those guys a while” in mention of Holland and Kocurek. Holland has been working with 49ers linebackers since 2017, and he has helped linebackers such as Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw emerge as impact players.

Kyle Shanahan Addresses External Candidates for Defensive Coordinator

Shanahan also didn’t rule out an external candidate to replace Wilks, but Shanahan doesn’t want big changes either.

“I’m committed to trying, with the situation we’re in, trying to find what we believe will give the Niners the best chance in 2024. And when you have a group of guys who have played at a high level doing certain things a specific way for a while, I do feel that’s the best thing to do for them,” Shanahan said.

“But if I find something that I should believe in and I could be sold on that could be a better avenue, I would never hesitate to do that. So I’m not close-minded in any way. I’ll look into every possibility,” Shanahan continued. “But you know when you have some good players who have played at a high level and done it a certain way, I’m not just trying to change that.”

“I lean towards trying to keep them doing similar stuff that they’ve been very good at that’s got us very far. But I have to make sure that I find the right person who’s capable of leading our group in that way,” Shanahan added.

Possible external candidates include former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merrit, and Los Angeles Rams defensive back coach Anthony Pleasant.

Kyle Shanahan on Steve Wilks: ‘Exactly What We Wanted as a Man’

Shanahan also affirmed the qualities that Wilks brought to the table as a defensive coordinator, and Shanahan noted it was a “tough decision” but needed for future direction.

“Really tough decision because [it] really says nothing about Steve as a man or as a football coach. He is exactly what we wanted as a man. He is a great football coach,” Shanahan said.

“But just where we’re going and where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization,” Shanahan added. “And even though it was one I didn’t want to make, it was something that once I realized that I think a different direction is what’s best for organization, then it’s something that I have to do.”

San Francisco allowed 17.3 points and 303.9 yards per game this season, but the 49ers had concerns in the postseason. Two younger squads put up more than 20 points on the Niners and nearly ousted them from the NFC playoffs, and San Francisco didn’t have an answer for the Chiefs in the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday.