The Latest on Teddy Bridgewater-49ers Trade Rumors

The 49ers have made it evident that they’re on the search for a new quarterback or a better backup. But it likely won’t be Carolina Panthers’ signal-caller, Teddy Bridgewater.

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers beat writer for The Athletic, the Niners were among a group of teams that reached out to Carolina to inquire about Bridgewater.

“San Francisco is among the teams that have called Carolina to gauge the Panthers’ interest in potentially trading Bridgewater, according to league sources. San Francisco general manager John Lynch indicated last week the 49ers would like to find a solid backup as insurance for oft-injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo,” Person wrote March 1st.

However, a new report came out on Friday that the Niners actually never called the Panthers.

Teams have called the Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater, including the 49ers. But he might be needed … in Carolina. https://t.co/XdlaeBl5Vo — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 1, 2021

The 49ers Never Called the Panthers

Rapoport joined KNBR on Friday morning where he discussed possible backup quarterbacks for starter Jimmy Garoppolo and threw this nugget out while rattling off a few names as possibilities.

“It turns out the 49ers did not call about Teddy Bridgewater, but if he was available, that would be an interesting option,” Rapoport said on the Murph & Mac show.

He confirmed once again.

“[The 49ers] did not call; did not,” Rapoport responded. “I’m sure they have some interest, if he is released, but they did not call the Panthers about it.”

It turns out the #49ers did NOT call about QB Teddy Bridgewater," per NFL insider @rapsheet H/T: @49erswebzone pic.twitter.com/b70By82Wrz — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 12, 2021

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million deal with the Panthers in the 2020 offseason after following an outstanding year with the Saints as Drew Brees’ backup.

Taking over Cam Newton’s starting role, he didn’t live up to the hype. He went 4-11 as the Panthers’ starter with just 15 touchdowns, however, he did complete a career-high 69.1-percent of his passes last season.

Bridgewater has what it takes to be a starter, but as the Panthers continue their search for a new start, his future in Carolina is unclear.

49ers Turned Down Trade With Patriots

Speculation that Jimmy Garoppolo might return to the Patriots this offseason has come to an end after Bill Belichick signed Cam Newton to a new one-year deal worth up to $14 million bucks.

But they did try to land Garoppolo in a trade before settling for Newton, CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar confirmed.

“New England called the 49ers recently about the availability of former Pats quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but were told that Garoppolo wasn’t available right now,” Lazar wrote.

If the 49ers aren’t looking to trade Garroppolo “right now,” nor looking to acquire an available…could they be waiting for Deshaun Watson to become available post-June 1st when it’s cheaper for the Texans to move on from him?

Maybe, maybe not. But according to the inside source, the Niners said not “right now” so they could be waiting on a different trade offer from another team or waiting to use him as ammo when they make their move for Watson.

There is really no clear answer, so we’ll just have to keep speculating until Week 1, I guess.

