Legendary 49ers WR Blasts Team for Handling Deebo Samuel

To this day, Terrell Owens still knows how to speak his mind — even if it means throwing a team he knows under the bus.

And the legendary but polarizing Hall of Fame wide receiver, who played his first eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, chimed in before his game in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league on a situation he’s familiar with: Discussing contracts with the 49ers.

But T.O. didn’t dive into his past and what transpired between he and the ‘Niners. He dove into what’s going on between the ‘Niners and their newest wideout All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

T.O.: ‘It’s Unfortunate’

Before playing in his FCF game on Saturday, Owens revealed that he and Samuel have had conversations. Owens said what’s gone on between the 49ers and Samuel “is unfortunate.”

“I’ve talked to him personally, I know what’s going on,” Owens told NBC LX before his game on Saturday. “I know what transpired. Until he’s ready to say what happened with that situation, I just keep that between us. But it’s unfortunate.”

Owens then stated what he believes the 49ers should have done immediately after the season: Pay Samuel what he’s worth following his Pro Bowl season that ended in the NFC title game.

“When you think about the productivity that he brought to that team, playing running back and receiver, there’s no way they should be balking,” Owens said. “They should be wanting to pay this guy what he’s worth.”

This offseason has seen record-breaking deals shatter across the wide receiver market. Prominent names like Davante Adams (five years, $140 million), Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million), Stefon Diggs (four years for $96 million) and recently, Samuel’s fellow 2019 NFL Draft class member A.J. Brown (four years, $100 million) have secured blockbuster deals. Samuel, however, is still stuck on a rookie deal that’s paying him $7,247,476 and has a base salary of $3,986,000 for 2022 per Spotrac. Owens blasted the 49ers for not giving Samuel the market value.

“To pay this guy not market value with the production that he’s putting on the field,” Owens said, “that’s not cool.”

Owens Facing Trade Talks, Again

Nearly 20 years after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a second round pick before an arbitrator helped swing Owens to the Philadelphia Eagles, the 48-year-old wide receiver is once again the subject of trade rumors. But this time in a new league.

Per Mike Gavin of NBC LX, Owens is on the trade market for the league where fans can control the action — including calling the plays. Owens’ team, the Zappers, fell to 0-4 overall on Saturday and are the FCF’s lone winless team.

Owens addressed the trade talk to Charly Arnolt of Fubo Sports after the game.

“You mentioned in the postgame the idea of being traded, so I may have to look in exploring that options,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t like losing. At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”

Owens played for a Zappers team that featured former first rounder Johnny Manziel as the quarterback. “Johnny Football” just got added to the list of quarterbacks T.O. has called out to the media.

“Well, I don’t really know much about Manziel other than things that have transpired since he left school and obviously his short stint with the Browns and things that have happened after that,” Owens said. “But, I mean, that’s, I guess, typical of Johnny Manziel. That’s part of why he’s probably not in the National Football League. He has to take some reasonability of his actions. He has to be a professional, even with this.”